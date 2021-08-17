WATCH NOW: Mohawks 'ready to erupt' this fall with experienced bunch

There's belief Mason City's offense, a unit that came on at the end of the season with 20 points in two of the final three games, can continue trending upwards.

Junior Kale Hobart is back under center for the Mohawks after throwing for 775 yards and six touchdowns with a 50 percent completions rate last fall. A right-hander, Hobart added some arm strength and built chemistry with his skill players in the offseason.

"I can see the field a lot better and getting more confidence," Hobart said. "I think our firepower will be more towards passing."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas brings back 31 catches for 493 yards and four TD's as the go-to receiver. Jaylen Wynter and Branson Peters are expected to take over the bulk of the carries at running back.

Who they have blocking in front of them is still up in the air.

Two solidified starters are seniors Carter Gorder, who is receiving D-I interest, and Van Wasicek at center. Gorder will look to replace Ben Pederson as the big lineman that has his way with opponents.

"That's something that has been on my mind," Gorder said. "It is my first year without him, so I know I'm going to have to step up and be a leader for the other guys."