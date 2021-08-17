WATCH NOW: Mohawks 'ready to erupt' this fall with experienced bunch

It had been a long time since Mason City won a football playoff game. The year was 2002 when the program tasted postseason victory.
The Mohawks made the playoffs four more years after that and went one-and-done.
After years of going 3-6, 2-7, 1-8 or on one occasion 0-9, the Mohawks are getting a taste of program momentum for the first time since back-to-back 6-4 seasons in '08 and '09.
And they have no plans of relinquishing it.
Mason City is preparing for its season opener against Fort Dodge on Aug. 27 with complete confidence in its offense, coaching staff and itself after defeating Gilbert 16-14 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs last fall.
"To get that playoff win was really big for the community and the team," Mohawks head coach John Lee said. "These kids were buying in and not putting their heads down. They know they can win and know what it takes to win."
Lee, a longtime head coach of the program that's in his second year back at the helm, credits the assistant coaches who have stayed the course despite numerous changes from the top.
They, and the players, battled through the down years where winning came at a premium.
"We're really old and experienced, we can do big things this year," said senior wide receiver and defensive back Carter Thomas. "We're ready to erupt."
There's belief Mason City's offense, a unit that came on at the end of the season with 20 points in two of the final three games, can continue trending upwards.
Junior Kale Hobart is back under center for the Mohawks after throwing for 775 yards and six touchdowns with a 50 percent completions rate last fall. A right-hander, Hobart added some arm strength and built chemistry with his skill players in the offseason.
"I can see the field a lot better and getting more confidence," Hobart said. "I think our firepower will be more towards passing."
Thomas brings back 31 catches for 493 yards and four TD's as the go-to receiver. Jaylen Wynter and Branson Peters are expected to take over the bulk of the carries at running back.
Who they have blocking in front of them is still up in the air.
Two solidified starters are seniors Carter Gorder, who is receiving D-I interest, and Van Wasicek at center. Gorder will look to replace Ben Pederson as the big lineman that has his way with opponents.
"That's something that has been on my mind," Gorder said. "It is my first year without him, so I know I'm going to have to step up and be a leader for the other guys."
One potential returner needed an emergency appendectomy and will be out for a bit. Lee has brought in tight ends and other players from various positions to fill out the rest of the line.
It will be the same type of situation for the front three on the defensive side of the ball.
"We'll be evaluating for the first three to four weeks," Lee said. "We're just trying to find guys who are trying to grit it out."
Peters, who led the Mohawks in tackles with 53.5, anchors the linebackers, and Thomas (two interceptions) returns in the secondary.
"I think our defense will be really solid," Thomas said. "We're going to mess some offenses up, cause a lot of turnovers. We depend on limiting the passing game and containing offenses."
Mason City returns to Class 4A this season in a district Hobart sees as "potential."
Western Dubuque and Decorah were the only two teams that finished with above .500 records last year. Waverly-Shell Rock went 4-5, Marion ended at 3-5 and Waterloo East was 1-8.
With the inclusion of Webster City and Spencer, two teams that had winning records, to the non-district schedule, the Mohawks will be tested each week.
"Our team, I would compare it to a volcano," Thomas said. "Last year, we fizzed and then I feel like this fall, we're ready to erupt."
