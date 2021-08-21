WATCH NOW: Mental toughness pushing Rockford to greater heights

Whoever ends up throwing the ball will have Arends as his top target. At 6-foot even, the senior hauled in six scores a year ago and led the team in yards per catch with 15.1.

The change at quarterback hasn't shifted Arends mindset as a pass catcher.

"I've made my routes more crisp," he said. "With the change at quarterback, it is something to get better at every year."

Kolton Lyman also had over 200 yards catching as another potential target.

"We have the capability of being a sound offense if not even better," Romer said. "I don't think any of us know how much potential we have."

Romer, Arends, Schlander and Zack Pearce all had over 25 tackles last season and combined for 7 1/2 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. Four other players – Lyman, James Hein, Drew Hansen and Kyle Titus – combined for an additional 69.5 tackles and 9 1/2 tackles for loss.

That's plenty of experience coming back for a defensive unit that gave up less than 30 points once and allowed over 60 points in the final four losses of the campaign.

"This defense could be scary good if we stay healthy, if we play the way we're capable of, if we don't have mental breakdowns," Eustice said.