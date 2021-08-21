WATCH NOW: Mental toughness pushing Rockford to greater heights

When kickoff approached between Rockford and Tripoli in the first round of last season's opening round of the 8-Player playoffs, there was a slight discrepancy of players on each side.
The Warriors had just 15 in pads. The Panthers had more than that. The end result? A 60-0 blowout win by the latter.
"That was not good," Rockford wide receiver Landen Arends said. "If we put in the work, that will never happen again."
Despite losing its quarterback and running back, the Warriors have had two weeks of practice and are already seeing a difference in their commitment, leadership and mental toughness.
All three of those components were missing when they lost their last four games – three of them by more than three scores – in coach Clay Eustice's first season.
"I'm not going to make excuses for last year's team, we had some issues," Eustice said. "The big difference between last year and this year is that mental toughness. We don't have a lot of numbers, juniors and seniors wise, but we got a lot of underclassmen.
"On scout team, they're getting their butts kicked. They're coming back for more and they're showing a lot of resiliency and toughness. It makes our older guys see it."
There's athleticism on this group of Rockford players. There's experience in the trenches, at the skill player position, defensively and Eustice got a full offseason to work with his returners.
It all has encompassed steps in the right direction as it approaches the season opener on Friday night at home against Bishop Garrigan.
"Every year is a new year," Arends said.
About the only mystery is who the Warriors will have playing quarterback in order to replace Will Bushbaum. There are two options, but Eustice was quick to mention whoever doesn't start at QB, will still be on the field.
Terran Romer and Marshal Schlader, two guys who were behind star Justice Jones in running back carries, are vying for snaps under center. Neither has separated from the other.
Each have their own skill sets that provide Eustice with options.
"It really is a tough decision for me," he said. "It is a heated battle. They both have their strengths, they both have their weaknesses. Those two both need to be on the field as much as possible."
The two combined for three touchdowns out of the backfield last season. Romer, a senior, and Schlader, a junior, have stepped up as leaders on the practice field and in the weight room.
"They're definitely big shoes to fill," Romer said. "Hopefully we can contribute as much as (Justice) did. We spent a lot of time lifting and working in the winter working on speed and agility."
Whoever ends up throwing the ball will have Arends as his top target. At 6-foot even, the senior hauled in six scores a year ago and led the team in yards per catch with 15.1.
The change at quarterback hasn't shifted Arends mindset as a pass catcher.
"I've made my routes more crisp," he said. "With the change at quarterback, it is something to get better at every year."
Kolton Lyman also had over 200 yards catching as another potential target.
"We have the capability of being a sound offense if not even better," Romer said. "I don't think any of us know how much potential we have."
Romer, Arends, Schlander and Zack Pearce all had over 25 tackles last season and combined for 7 1/2 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. Four other players – Lyman, James Hein, Drew Hansen and Kyle Titus – combined for an additional 69.5 tackles and 9 1/2 tackles for loss.
That's plenty of experience coming back for a defensive unit that gave up less than 30 points once and allowed over 60 points in the final four losses of the campaign.
"This defense could be scary good if we stay healthy, if we play the way we're capable of, if we don't have mental breakdowns," Eustice said.
Janesville and Tripoli are the only two teams that finished with winning records last season. Clarksville and West Central were winless. With the top-three teams in each 8-player district automatically making the playoffs, Rockford believes it is right in the mix.
Still, in order for it to be successful and make the postseason, it knows that what happens between the ears determines its success in 2021.
"We have a lot of guys here that put in time and effort in the offseason and we think it will contribute very well," Romer said. "The rest is a toss up, it is anyone's game. It is up for anyone's grabs."
