WATCH NOW: Lake Mills down in numbers, experience

"I wouldn't ask for a better quarterback," Abele said.

The two have increased their chemistry over the offseason. While the 231.6 rushing yards per game was second most in the Bulldogs district last fall, Berger admits the passing game might be increased.

"We've thrown a bunch over the offseason," Berger said. "It'll be good this year. When you got 6'4' out there, it is pretty hard not to want to throw it that way."

Wyatt Helming and Seth Hermanson return in the trenches. Berger and Ramaker anchor the secondary. It is the linebacking core that will see the biggest facelift.

The graduations of Caleb Bacon, Elijah Wagner and Casey Hanson, dubbed the "Three Headed Monster" will be felt, but Byrnes has some pieces on the defensive side that will ease the potential growing pains.

Abele is one of the players being thrust into linebacker, as is Logan Bacon. Hermanson has the most returning tackles (31.5), tackles for loss (6.5) and sacks (2.5) for Lake Mills.

"There (are) huge shoes to fill," Abele said. "With our coaches, they teach us how to do everything perfectly. Listen to them and we'll have a great year."