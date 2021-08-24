WATCH NOW: 'It's time to prove something': Northwood-Kensett football ready to improve in 2021

In his 33nd year as head coach of the Northwood-Kensett football program, Dave Capitani has seen plenty of change.

From adjustments coming from the IHSAA in districts and number of teams in the postseason, to moving his team from Class A down to 8-player football, the one constant in the Hall of Fame coach's career is change.

But the Northwood-Kensett football team keeps winning.

Under Capitani, the Vikings haven't had a losing season since 2012. Much of that has to do with the culture he's developed and the style of hard-nosed offense the program runs.

"We just can't, at a smaller school, guarantee we're going to have some kid that can throw the ball all over the place," Capitani said. "So we've kind of developed a system that works well for us."

Despite the culture of success, the Vikings struggled at times defensively a season ago and finished with an overall record of 4-4.

Capitani thinks the shortened season and the limitations COVID-19 put on his kids during the summer of 2020 played a large role into the struggles of last season's team.