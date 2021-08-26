WATCH NOW: Improving defensively a key to Riceville football success this fall

With a few weeks of practice under their belts, the players on the Riceville football team are ready to get their season underway.
The Wildcats will look to improve on a 2020 season that saw injuries and a final overall record of 2-6.
The first thing to polish up?
"We really need to focus up and tighten up our defense," Riceville head coach Stef Fair said. "Last year we'd score some points and then we'd give up a couple scores. We really need to be able to put points on the board and then get a stop. We kind of lacked that the last couple years. We're hoping to kind of remedy that."
The Wildcats gave up 34 or more points in seven of their eight games last season. Fair says that can't happen if his team wants to experience success this fall.
Luckily, Riceville does return a few key players both offensively and defensively that the team can look to count on this season.
Senior Lawson Losee was able to do it all from the quarterback position last fall before an injury set him back. He threw for over 300 yards and ran for over 300. This season, he'll play more as a running back.
"I'm looking to bounce back for sure," Losee said. "Our offense is going to be a little different, so hopefully it takes a little pressure off my shoulders. But I'm going into it just like any other year. Just looking to win."
In Losee's absence last year, Theo Klaes stepped up and took on the role of quarterback, passing for 727 yards and seven touchdowns.
Klaes, a senior, is ready to get a full season at the helm of the offense underway.
"We're going to be looking more to pass," Klaes said. "Try to get our offense going with big plays. Hopefully use that to go into our defense and get a lot of momentum going."
Defensively, the Wildcats return seniors Isaac Kuhn and Mitchell Marr, who both posted over 40 tackles a season ago. Senior Joe Keeling is the only other returner for Riceville this season.
A group of new faces will also blend in with the five returners this fall. Marr is confident that this team will be ready.
"I'd say we'll have more consistency this year than last," Marr said. "We've just got to finish games and battle to the end."
The goal for the Wildcats is to finish in the top half of their district and qualify for the postseason. But that starts with giving themselves a chance to earn the win.
"Like I tell them every year, we'd like to put things together so that we have a chance in the fourth quarter," Fair said. "Games aren't won off the first couple series at the start. We've got to give ourselves a chance to have a shot to win the game toward the end."
The Wildcats kick off their against Northwood-Kensett at 7 p.m. on Friday in Riceville.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.