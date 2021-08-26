WATCH NOW: Improving defensively a key to Riceville football success this fall

With a few weeks of practice under their belts, the players on the Riceville football team are ready to get their season underway.

The Wildcats will look to improve on a 2020 season that saw injuries and a final overall record of 2-6.

The first thing to polish up?

"We really need to focus up and tighten up our defense," Riceville head coach Stef Fair said. "Last year we'd score some points and then we'd give up a couple scores. We really need to be able to put points on the board and then get a stop. We kind of lacked that the last couple years. We're hoping to kind of remedy that."

The Wildcats gave up 34 or more points in seven of their eight games last season. Fair says that can't happen if his team wants to experience success this fall.

Luckily, Riceville does return a few key players both offensively and defensively that the team can look to count on this season.

Senior Lawson Losee was able to do it all from the quarterback position last fall before an injury set him back. He threw for over 300 yards and ran for over 300. This season, he'll play more as a running back.