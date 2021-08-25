WATCH NOW: Hampton native Miller wants Bulldogs to honor past, start new traditions

"It is a very tradition rich culture," Miller said. "We're trying to keep those traditions alive as well as build our own. They have bought in to what we're preaching as a coaching staff."

So far, the players are receiving his message clear as a whistle.

"Hard working, discipline, give the best effort you can every play," senior quarterback Cal Heeran said. "No disrespect to the past coaches, it is a different environment, different mentality."

Hampton-Dumont has not had a season with at least four wins in five years. It has had three 1-8 campaigns sprinkled in with a 3-6 season and 3-5 record last fall.

There's optimism this year's group, up from Class 2A to 3A, will be different.

Heeran returns after tossing for 898 yards and seven touchdowns. His No. 1 wide receiver, Tate Schmitt, caught two of those touchdowns for 158 yards.

Running back Logan Pfeffer, a starter who ran for 293 yards on 77 carries, is also back. Add in an experienced offensive line captained by Braden Hansen and four other seniors, everyone expects the offense to take a leap forward.

"We'll have a lot more trust in the offense this year," Schmitt said. "It will be a whole different show."