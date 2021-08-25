WATCH NOW: Hampton native Miller wants Bulldogs to honor past, start new traditions

Cole Miller was an integral part of the 2014 resurgence of the former Hampton-Dumont football program.
Before CAL (Coulter-Alexander-Latimer) merged to form the now Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Miller was a prolific quarterback his senior year, earning third team all-state honors after leading the Bulldogs to the Class 2A state quarterfinals and a consistent top-10 rank.
Now six years removed from graduating high school, Miller is looking to continue his hometown legacy in a different aspect.
After spending the 2020 season as an assistant, the former four-sport standout for the Bulldogs has taken over as the head coach in looking to get the program back to a winning record for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
"It is a blessing to come back to my hometown," Miller said. "At the right time, they needed an assistant coach and just happened to be the right time, they needed a head coach. I don't want to waste this opportunity."
Miller also holds the position of strength and conditioning coach and is an English teacher. He is a graduate of Buena Vista University, where he was a three-year starter for the Beavers and tossed over 20 touchdowns in his final two seasons.
When he was in school, Hampton-Dumont was a winning program that was formidable. He wants to get it back to those ways.
"It is a very tradition rich culture," Miller said. "We're trying to keep those traditions alive as well as build our own. They have bought in to what we're preaching as a coaching staff."
So far, the players are receiving his message clear as a whistle.
"Hard working, discipline, give the best effort you can every play," senior quarterback Cal Heeran said. "No disrespect to the past coaches, it is a different environment, different mentality."
Hampton-Dumont has not had a season with at least four wins in five years. It has had three 1-8 campaigns sprinkled in with a 3-6 season and 3-5 record last fall.
There's optimism this year's group, up from Class 2A to 3A, will be different.
Heeran returns after tossing for 898 yards and seven touchdowns. His No. 1 wide receiver, Tate Schmitt, caught two of those touchdowns for 158 yards.
Running back Logan Pfeffer, a starter who ran for 293 yards on 77 carries, is also back. Add in an experienced offensive line captained by Braden Hansen and four other seniors, everyone expects the offense to take a leap forward.
"We'll have a lot more trust in the offense this year," Schmitt said. "It will be a whole different show."
The defense returns Schmitt, Pfeffer, Payton McNealy, Cole Freerks and Alex Koch in the front seven. All of them finished with at least 20 tackles and combined for 40 tackles for loss.
Defensive end is where Schmitt did his damage, leading Hampton-Dumont with 51 total tackles, six sacks and 19 tackles for loss. He'll move to the inside linebacker spot this season.
"I played inside linebacker junior, JV, all the way up until last year," Schmitt said. "I'm excited to see everybody else make the plays. I'll hopefully be able to make the same difference.
"They're definitely going to be a menace up front."
Miller believes the change benefits both Schmitt and the defense. Marco Guerrero anchors the secondary in one of the two safety spots.
"We're hoping that means (Schmitt) will make a lot more tackles for us," Miller said. "Stamp his name on the game every night. We're hoping we can continue to be known for physicality."
West Delaware and Independence are expected to be the two front runners in District 3. Since the top-2 in each district automatically qualify, the next four at-large berths will be determined by the RPI.
Surprising teams is at the forefront of the Bulldogs mind.
"It is a challenge we're up for," Heeran said. "We're a better team this year and we got something to prove. We got an underdog mentality."
