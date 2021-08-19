WATCH NOW: Forest City eyes keeping tradition despite graduating lots of seniors

Any time a football team needs to replace a senior heavy group, it takes a bit of time to find out who the key players will be and the ones that step up as leaders.

Forest City is in the midst of feeling that as it approaches the season opener next Friday.

Still, there are three significant contributors back from last season's 4-3 overall record and an unblemished 3-0 district mark that leads Forest City to believe it will still be a good team.

Carter Bruckhoff returns at quarterback, Andrew Snyder anchors the defensive line and Kellen Moore was the top receiving option last fall with 18 catches.

Those three, plus an offensive lineman and a handful of other varsity players, are trying to fill the leadership void the 18 seniors left behind.

"We just want to fall in (their) footsteps," Moore said. "We strive to be better."

More so, the Indians want to set a tradition. When Chad Moore was leading the team up until his departure in 2011-12, they were consistently one of the best teams in North Iowa.

In between his return a few years ago, they fell off. He wants them to get back to being respectable like the first go-around.