WATCH NOW: Forest City eyes keeping tradition despite graduating lots of seniors

Any time a football team needs to replace a senior heavy group, it takes a bit of time to find out who the key players will be and the ones that step up as leaders.
Forest City is in the midst of feeling that as it approaches the season opener next Friday.
Still, there are three significant contributors back from last season's 4-3 overall record and an unblemished 3-0 district mark that leads Forest City to believe it will still be a good team.
Carter Bruckhoff returns at quarterback, Andrew Snyder anchors the defensive line and Kellen Moore was the top receiving option last fall with 18 catches.
Those three, plus an offensive lineman and a handful of other varsity players, are trying to fill the leadership void the 18 seniors left behind.
"We just want to fall in (their) footsteps," Moore said. "We strive to be better."
More so, the Indians want to set a tradition. When Chad Moore was leading the team up until his departure in 2011-12, they were consistently one of the best teams in North Iowa.
In between his return a few years ago, they fell off. He wants them to get back to being respectable like the first go-around.
"We want to build some tradition at Forest City," coach Moore said. "That's what our senior group wants. They've been doing a great job about leading."
To do that, Bruckhoff will need to improve from his zero passing scores and 10 interceptions last year in his first career varsity season. With an offseason under his belt, teammates see a difference.
As does his coaches.
"He's building a lot of confidence, just being relaxed and having fun playing the game," Kellen Moore said. "He trusts our o-line and knows he has time to make decisions."
"He's worked on some of his mechanics," coach Moore said. "We're excited about where he's at."
Who Bruckhoff hands the ball to in the backfield and who will be protecting him are answers Forest City is still in the hunt for.
Reese Moore, who rushed for over 700 yards and had double digit touchdowns, transferred schools. There is a grand total of 14 rushing yards back this season. It loses four of the five starters on the offensive line.
Coach Moore has several options he's looking at for the No. 1 tailback role, but added who fills out the offensive line is an even bigger question mark.
"We'll stay multiple in our offense," he said. "We've converted some guys over to create some depth there. We'll see where that takes us."
Snyder leads the defense after experiencing a breakout year with 49 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and five-and-a-half sacks. He's prepared for the responsibility that teams will focus on slowing him down.
"I guess I had a good year," Snyder said. "Challenges are always accepted here. I love it, so it'll be exciting."
Kellen Moore, who had the second-most tackles back from last year, anchors the secondary.
Based off last year's record, the Indians are the only team to have a winning record in their district this year. Crestwood had a 4-4 record, but everyone else was at least two games below .500.
Clear Lake is the only rematch from the district slate. Forest City will face New Hampton, who it beat 7-0 in the first round of the playoffs last year, in district action.
Rival Lake Mills, plus Spirit Lake (5-3) and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (1-7), make up the non-district slate.
"Playing new teams every couple years is always fun, you get a new look," Snyder said. "It is always changing and it is exciting. We have to come into the game with a lot of pride and excitement."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.
