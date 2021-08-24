WATCH NOW: Fluctuation of new energy around Central Springs football

The chemistry between Dannen and Molstad has been building since middle school, the last time they suited up together on the gridiron.

"He's been one of my best friends," Molstad. "I knew he was really good at football. He'll be a good person to fill the job, we'll have his back."

There's experience in the trenches and at linebacker, led by Berding's 57.5 tackles and four tackles for loss last fall. Molstad, who registered 24 of his 29 tackles solo, is the pillar in the secondary.

Both sides of the ball had struggles in the final five games of the 2020 season after jumping out to a 2-1 start.

The offense scored a grand total of 29 points. The defense gave up at least 40 points in four of the five losses. Central Springs season was over in the opening round of the playoffs, dropping a 40-15 contest to South Hardin.

"We've been focusing a lot on offense," Molstad said. "We've got some tricks up our sleeve. We'll get the job done."

Back in Class 1A, the Panthers' district is daunting.

Denver, Dike-New Hartford and South Hardin all finished with six wins last year. Aplington-Parkersburg and East Marshall joined Central Springs with two wins.