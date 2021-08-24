WATCH NOW: Fluctuation of new energy around Central Springs football

Most high school football programs have a summer weight lifting program through the school. Central Springs didn't.
It led to a majority of the team showing up out of shape when practice started in early August.
"You got half the team puking," senior wide receiver Zak Molstad said. "We've had a lot more guys in shape (this year)."
As Roger Blickenderfer starts his tenure as the Panthers head coach, one of his top priorities was getting a structure in place for his athletes to lift over the summer months and hold each other accountable.
What remains to be seen is whether that change, coupled with some schematic adjustments on offense and defense, will lead to a winning record after back-to-back under .500 seasons.
Through the opening two weeks of practice in preparation of the season opener on Friday against Newman Catholic, the players believe the changes will pay off.
"I can see a pretty big shift, there's a new wave of energy that came through," senior running back and linebacker Chase Berding said. "Everybody seems optimistic about what the season will look like."
Blickenderfer came to Central Springs in 2010 as an assistant. He has been studying how the program can be morphed into a consistent winner, something that hasn't happened in the last decade since he arrived.
The only winning season was a 6-3 campaign three years ago.
"We needed something different, we need a boost," Blickenderfer said. "Getting younger coaches, they're bringing that energy. We have volunteers on staff, that's something we've never had since I've been here.
"I'm tired of mediocrity, I'm tired of being sub-.500."
Berding and Molstad are expected to be vital contributors once again as two-way players.
Running back duties will fall on Berding's shoulders as he has the most experience coming back with 186 yards on 49 carries and one score. He has been behind seniors throughout his three-year varsity career.
Now, it is his turn.
"I've been doing a lot of speed training," Berding said. "I guess it is my year."
Molstad anchors the passing attack after hauling in 14 catches for 294 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. He'll have a new quarterback throwing him the ball.
Owen Dannen, a member of the Panthers' state qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team in the spring, is out for football for the first time in his high school career and will be QB1 this season.
"I'm excited to see what he can do," Blickenderfer said.
The chemistry between Dannen and Molstad has been building since middle school, the last time they suited up together on the gridiron.
"He's been one of my best friends," Molstad. "I knew he was really good at football. He'll be a good person to fill the job, we'll have his back."
There's experience in the trenches and at linebacker, led by Berding's 57.5 tackles and four tackles for loss last fall. Molstad, who registered 24 of his 29 tackles solo, is the pillar in the secondary.
Both sides of the ball had struggles in the final five games of the 2020 season after jumping out to a 2-1 start.
The offense scored a grand total of 29 points. The defense gave up at least 40 points in four of the five losses. Central Springs season was over in the opening round of the playoffs, dropping a 40-15 contest to South Hardin.
"We've been focusing a lot on offense," Molstad said. "We've got some tricks up our sleeve. We'll get the job done."
Back in Class 1A, the Panthers' district is daunting.
Denver, Dike-New Hartford and South Hardin all finished with six wins last year. Aplington-Parkersburg and East Marshall joined Central Springs with two wins.
Since the top four teams in each 1A district automatically make the playoffs and no at-large berths are given, the message that Blickenderfer is relaying is a simple one.
Compete in every game and make the postseason.
"A lot more people know we're down to business," Molstad said.
"We want to make this playoff run," Berding added. "We want to make a new dynasty."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.