WATCH NOW: Experienced group of returners has Newman Catholic football team's hopes high

The Newman Catholic football team has a lot to be excited about this season.

The Knights finished with an overall record of 6-3 a season ago and return plenty of talent this season that helped contribute to the team's success.

Because of that, head coach Rich McCardle isn't going to shy away from being vocal about his expectations.

"Our goals are to win the district. That's our ultimate goal right now," McCardle said. "We're going to set our standards pretty high. I think we'll be able to score a lot of points. Hopefully, things will go well."

One of the reasons that McCardle has high hopes is because of his returning starting quarterback and middle linebacker, Max Burt. The incoming junior completed 97 passes for 1,531 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

That is a sharp contrast from the normal style of wishbone, downhill offense set up for the ground game that the Knights have shown in the past.

Toward the end of the season, McCardle and his staff let Burt sling the ball around to his playmakers a bit more. But that can't happen this season until the Knights first run the ball well.