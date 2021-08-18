WATCH NOW: Despite new o-line, Eagles still driven to get back to Dome

A strong and big offensive line has carried West Hancock's football team over the last handful of years. It pushed them to a Class A state title in 2019 and to a 9-3 record last fall.
As third year head coach Mark Sanger looks around the potential starters in the trenches, they're not as big as they have been in the past.
"Now we have guys who are having to earn those positions," Sanger said. "Maybe guys who aren't as experienced. Maybe not what we've typically had. But, still very capable to do it. We'll be (every) bit as athletic."
He's hopeful that can push them back into contention for a return trip to the UNI-Dome by the beginning of November in what he described as a "different look."
Seniors Alex Marks and Casey Lamoreux are each over 6-foot and weigh over 300 pounds at both tackle spots. Everyone other potential starter on the inside is no more than 215 pounds.
It will require some quick gelling. Still, Mathew Francis has been impressed from what he's seen so far in the opening week-and-a-half of practice.
"Size doesn't always matter," Francis said. "I think teamwork, if we can get our team bonding together, that helps a lot. We've emphasized that a lot."
With the graduation of Cole Kelley, a 1,500-yard rusher, the responsibilities will be shared between a pair of seniors.
Francis and Braden Walk will be the two that will share the duties in being the go-to runner. Francis ran for 642 yards on 87 carries and crossed the end zone seven times.
Kane Zuehl, who had 341 yards on the ground last year, provides depth.
"It is a big role," Francis said. "We've had a good tradition of guys coming up in that position. It is a workhorse mentality, it is a long game at that position."
Who the quarterback will be remains up in the air. There are three players – Logan Leerar, Rhett Eisenmann and Mitchell Smith – that are vying to start in the season opener against county rival Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Aug. 27.
"We won't use multiple, all the guys we have will be fine," Sanger said. "They're ready to do it, gotta make sure they earn it."
Walk has caught two passes for touchdowns, but the bulk of his production came in the secondary where the Eagles are hoping that is the core strength of their defense.
A handful of players that combined for 11 of the 16 total interceptions are back. Walk, who led the bunch with four, agreed that most of the turnovers were caused by West Hancock's front seven ability to get to the backfield.
He knows there is some added pressure.
"Our defense has always been our number one key," Walk said. "This is the most powerful part of our team."
Francis and Rylan Barnes, the duo that combined for 110 tackles and 7 1/2 tackles for loss, will provide the backbone of the linebackers
The Eagles had the most tackles (460.5) and tackles for loss (90) in their district last year. It will be a much tougher district this fall.
State semifinalist St. Ansgar and three teams that finished above .500 last season – Newman Catholic, Lake Mills and West Fork – make up one of the tougher districts in Class A.
Four teams in each district automatically make the playoffs. There are no at-large berths given.
"Having that competition during the year pays dividends in the postseason," Sanger said.
For the senior class, they understood the joys of winning a state title, then experienced the heartbreak of not being able to defend it after a 20-14 quarterfinal loss to Grundy Center.
It is a yearly goal to make the trek to Cedar Falls. For that group, the goal is heightened even more.
"We take one game at a time, but that's as far as we want to get," Francis said. "We want to do some damage. This year, we're coming back with that little chip on our shoulder."
