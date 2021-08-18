WATCH NOW: Despite new o-line, Eagles still driven to get back to Dome

Francis and Braden Walk will be the two that will share the duties in being the go-to runner. Francis ran for 642 yards on 87 carries and crossed the end zone seven times.

Kane Zuehl, who had 341 yards on the ground last year, provides depth.

"It is a big role," Francis said. "We've had a good tradition of guys coming up in that position. It is a workhorse mentality, it is a long game at that position."

Who the quarterback will be remains up in the air. There are three players – Logan Leerar, Rhett Eisenmann and Mitchell Smith – that are vying to start in the season opener against county rival Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Aug. 27.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We won't use multiple, all the guys we have will be fine," Sanger said. "They're ready to do it, gotta make sure they earn it."

Walk has caught two passes for touchdowns, but the bulk of his production came in the secondary where the Eagles are hoping that is the core strength of their defense.

A handful of players that combined for 11 of the 16 total interceptions are back. Walk, who led the bunch with four, agreed that most of the turnovers were caused by West Hancock's front seven ability to get to the backfield.

He knows there is some added pressure.