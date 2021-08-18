WATCH NOW: Brandon Kammrad ready to lead Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football this fall

Brandon Kammrad has spent nearly a decade on the sidelines at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura as an assistant coach for the Cardinals football team.
This fall, he'll have the opportunity for the first time to lead it.
After Darrell Schumacher stepped down and retired after four decades of coaching, Kammrad jumped at the opportunity to lead the program of the place where he grew up.
"I grew up here, played here, went to college and came back," Kammrad said. "It's very exciting. Growing up watching my older brothers play, I got that love for the program."
Kammrad took over a team that finished with an overall record of 3-5 a season ago and a first round playoff exit in the Class 2A postseason.
While the goal is to finish with a better record in 2021, the Cardinals aren't going to do it by completely changing their offense.
"It's a lot of the same plays that we've ran over the last five to 10 years, just maybe in different formations," Kammrad said. "Just trying to get some of our fast guys in space a little bit more, too. At the same time, run our run-right-at-you style of offense, too."
"Not a lot has changed," senior Evan Sloan added. "We all just play as a team and he's kept that the same way as we have in the past."
GHV lost starting quarterback Kevin Meyers, and running backs Joe Pringnitz and Isaac Knutson, to graduation. The two backs combined for over 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.
The Cardinals do return senior Ben Furst, who contributed at times last season and averaged 4.3 yards per carry.
"I think we have me and Evan filling in that backfield," Furst said. "Then we have younger guys coming in for second string. That will help."
Junior Owen Pueggel will take over the duties at the quarterback position. He will be protected by what Kammrad thinks is the strong suit of the team – its offensive line.
Up front, the Cardinals have a stout unit. Led by two three-year starters, the offensive line will pave the way for any success the offense has this season.
"That's where it all starts, is up front," senior offensive lineman Rafe Van Dusseldorp said. "We can't really run the ball without a good offensive line moving the line of scrimmage. I think it's pretty important we do our jobs up there."
Defensively, Sloan and Furst combined for nearly 100 tackles in 2020. Kammrad will count on the two leading that unit again this fall.
For Kammrad in his first year, he says the goal is to compete hard every Friday night. Although the schedule is challenging, he knows his guys will have a good shot at success if the team can compete.
The Cardinals will start off their season with a Hancock County non-district rivalry matchup against West Hancock. GHV snuck out a 14-6 win over the Eagles last season to start the season off.
This year's team is looking to do the same.
"It's very important," senior offensive lineman Jake Burress said. "It's always great to beat Britt."
The two teams will collide at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 in Garner.
