WATCH NOW: Brandon Kammrad ready to lead Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football this fall

Brandon Kammrad has spent nearly a decade on the sidelines at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura as an assistant coach for the Cardinals football team.

This fall, he'll have the opportunity for the first time to lead it.

After Darrell Schumacher stepped down and retired after four decades of coaching, Kammrad jumped at the opportunity to lead the program of the place where he grew up.

"I grew up here, played here, went to college and came back," Kammrad said. "It's very exciting. Growing up watching my older brothers play, I got that love for the program."

Kammrad took over a team that finished with an overall record of 3-5 a season ago and a first round playoff exit in the Class 2A postseason.

While the goal is to finish with a better record in 2021, the Cardinals aren't going to do it by completely changing their offense.

"It's a lot of the same plays that we've ran over the last five to 10 years, just maybe in different formations," Kammrad said. "Just trying to get some of our fast guys in space a little bit more, too. At the same time, run our run-right-at-you style of offense, too."