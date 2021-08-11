WATCH NOW: Bar still set high for St. Ansgar football program

"If that's what it takes," Isler said. "We're all kind of selfless guys and we're willing to break our backs for each other. If that means I'm the guy getting a big run, or if it's the other guy, it doesn't matter. Any one of us."

The Saints lost a few starters up front on the offensive and defensive lines. Senior returners Jex Schutjer and Kasey Hemann will look to lead a line full of new faces.

Hemann says the new varsity players are hungry for their chance to get on the field and keep St. Ansgar's winning tradition alive.

"This is about the 2021 Saints and all those guys that are going to start this year who maybe wouldn't have started last year," Hemann said. "I think they were behind them and learned a lot from them. The expectation is still the same."

Defensively, Isler led the team in tackles with 60.5 last season. Senior defensive back Bradley Hackenmiller, who led the team with four interceptions, will also be counted on this fall.

Clevenger knows there's a lot of work to do before the season opener at home against Osage on Aug. 27.