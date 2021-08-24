WATCH NOW: 'Anything can happen': West Fork football ready to battle in tough district

"The last few years we've done better and better and better," senior lineman Cannon Craighton said. "I think we'll just keep pushing forward. Our seniors have been great to us all the way through, and I think we'll continue that with our underclassmen."

Junior Trevor Guritz will take over at the quarterback position after spending time at a receiver position last year. Junior Josiah Chibambo will also be a playmaker after averaging 5.3 yards per carry in 2020.

Chibambo was also outstanding on defense and will look to lead that unit this fall after posting 81.5 total tackles a season ago.

The Warhawks have posted just two winning seasons in the past decade. However, both of them have come in the past two years. Under Perez, the football program at West Fork is finally getting back to its winning ways.

Much of that might have to do with the winning mentality Perez has preached during his tenure.

Much like his players, Perez isn't going to back down from a tough schedule this fall.

"One through four is available for the playoffs," Perez said. "Just because you're the four-seed doesn't mean you can't go knock off the one-seed in the playoffs. It's just, anything can happen."