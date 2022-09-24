Tyler making big impact in first year of high school football for Mason City

He dove across the finish line that secured a Drake Relays 4x400 white flag in track and field. He belted a couple grand slams this summer in baseball. He came up in the biggest moment of his young football career on Friday night.

Is Mason City's Kaden Tyler one of the most clutch athletes to come through the school in recent memory?

"I hope people put my name out there for that," Tyler stated when posed the question. "As long as we win, I just want Mason City in there for Iowa. I want Mason City to be the best sports program out there in Iowa. In 4A, 5A, whatever we're in, I want us to be the best."

The Riverhawks are doing a lot more winning this fall compared to previous seasons. The senior is a big reason why.

In five weeks, Tyler has 25 catches for 559 yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 22.4 yards per catch and he has hauled in several 50-plus yard completions for scores.

Perhaps the biggest play of the season for the Riverhawks (3-2) happened on homecoming.

With the Class 4A District 2 opener against Decorah squared up at 7-7, quarterback Kale Hobart unleashed a deep throw towards Tyler who caught it and found the end zone for a 68-yard strike to give Mason City a 13-7 lead and win.

"I was just running as hard as I could," Tyler said. "Once I caught that thing, I looked behind and I was like 'Oh shoot, I got to keep going. I can't fall because then it'll be overtime.' In the end zone, I was like 'I'm speechless. What am I supposed to do?'"

He finished with 10 catches for 134 yards and both of the Riverhawks two touchdowns on Friday. His 559 yards is sixth most in the state, regardless of classification.

Amongst 4A competitors, he's at least top-6 in every category for a pass catcher.

Not bad for a kid that never played a down of high school football until Week 1 this year.

"We've had such great positive energy in practice and it has brought us all together," Hobart said of his best friend he's been pushing to play football for the last two years.

Hobart wasn't the only one recruiting Tyler either.

Mason City head coach John Lee stated that he thought, as did his staff, that Tyler was going to be on the football team last year. On the first day of fall camp, he joined cross country.

"When I first came out (in 2020), I took inventory of athletes that needed to be out and his name came up as a sophomore," Lee said. "I don't know if anybody could have guessed that."

That didn't stop the pursuit.

Lee, Hobart and Reuter were all in on trying to get the speedster on the gridiron. It happened this fall and Tyler hasn't been a step slow, rusty or unsure.

The same confidence and swagger on the oval and diamond has translated to the field.

"Just trust and I just go hard on every play," Tyler said. "Putting my heart on the line. I was just ready, I wanted to play for my boys and get a win."

A parallel that Lee has found with Tyler is Filip Garrett, a pass catcher that the longtime head coach over two stints for Mason City had in his first year coaching in 2000.

Garrett exploded that year for the Riverhawks in a similar fashion Tyler is two-plus decades later.

"Jeff Horner, who spoke at or pre-game meal, said 'You got a good one' and I said 'I agree,'" Lee said.

Mason City now sits a game above .500 with four weeks left in the regular season. It has won at least three games in back-to-back seasons, something that has not happened in over 10 years.

The Riverhawks can win their fourth game next week at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo against Waterloo East, a proverbial trap game of sorts. The Trojans are winless and have been routed by 25-plus points three times.

"We play just like it is any other game," linebacker Jace Berding said. "You don't know what can happen. What just happened (tonight), they could do something like that. Come out strong, fight every play."

The following week, Class 4A No. 3 and heavy favorite to win the district Waverly-Shell Rock waltzes into town. Then in Week 8, Mason City hosts Marion and closes the regular season at Western Dubuque.

There's four weeks separating the Riverhawks from the chance at a playoff berth.

And they feel this year is the best shot to get it accomplished.

"Through thick and thin, we stuck together and I knew this team could be great," Hobart said. "With not as much talent or skill, we can still fight until the end every single time."