Trust, knowledge, athleticism the core around top-ranked Eagles defense

Comparisons to the 2019 West Hancock state title team to the 2021 version, particularly on the defense side, is not a topic Mark Sanger can come up with an easy answer.

"It is tough to compare two squads," Sanger said.

Still, the Eagles head coach couldn't stop gushing about how lockdown his defense is.

Class A No. 1 West Hancock has yet to allow an opponent to reach double digits in eight games as that unit has allowed five touchdowns all season, most of them in continuous clock situations in the second half, in a display of dominance.

"We got kids that want to play football," Sanger said. "We got athletes all over the field. We can do so many things. They're knowledge for the game is excellent. They're playing the game within the game."

Sanger's bunch have put together back-to-back shutouts over traditional power St. Ansgar and No. 3 North Butler on Friday night to claim the Class A, District 2 title in Britt.

The Eagles longest play they allowed from scrimmage went for 16 yards. The second longest was 14.

No other play from the Bearcats went double digits.

"No matter who is on the field, everybody knows their job," halfback/linebacker Kane Zuehl said. "We work really well as a team. Something goes wrong, we try to fix it."

West Hancock's front four won the line of scrimmage, the linebacking core swarmed into the gaps to wrap up North Butler's tailbacks for short yardage gains and the secondary came away with two interceptions.

The first was a one-handed highlight-reel grab by Zuehl on the Bearcats opening drive, the second was on the Bearcats sideline in the second half by Rhett Eisenman.

"At first, I was just hoping to knock it down," Zuehl said of his INT. "Somehow, I come with it. I don't know."

Sanger stated a couple times over the past week how knowledgeable his group is this year, especially on the defensive side. He has full trust in that unit to understand the situation and make the right plays.

It becomes almost second nature for him to stand and watch it all unfold with him needing to give little, if any, direction.

"They adjust on their own," Sanger said. "Sometimes you let them figure things out and that is a great group to have."

Mathew Francis, the leading tackler with 41.5, has a simple explanation as to why West Hancock's defense separates itself from everybody else in Class A.

"What makes the difference between a good defense and a great defense is we have 11 guys always go to the ball," he said. "Everyone wants a tackle and that's exactly what we need. That's what coach Sanger preaches to us all the time.

"We have guys that have that natural flow to get to the ball. It is a great feeling."

Eight players, paced by sophomore defensive lineman David Smith, have at least one tackle for loss. Zuehl leads the secondary with four interceptions as the Eagles are of 14 teams in their classification with double digit INT numbers.

All five of the guys that have at least one pick for West Hancock are upperclassmen, multi-year varsity contributors and, as Sanger put it, athletic.

"The coaches coach us to where we want to be," Zuehl said. "Everybody was ready to go."

West Hancock's defense in 2019 gave up double figures in four meetings in the regular season and three times in the playoffs, but the end result was a state championship.

The current senior class were sophomores then. Now, that group wants another ring with what has the makings of another defense that has shown time and time again to be elite.

"This is just the beginning," Francis said. "We got this week done and now we're moving on to bigger and better things."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

