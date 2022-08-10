Ton of questions surround young Riverhawks with handful of starters back

Seven.

That's the number of starters Mason City's football team brings back for the 2022 season. It is one of the smaller numbers in the area. It has to replace a bunch.

Four offensive linemen will be new; 1,520 receiving yards are departed; the heart and soul of its defense graduated.

"We're coming out to compete," Riverhawks head coach John Lee said. "We're looking to gain experience as quick as we can."

After a 4-5 campaign last fall – the highest win total in the program since a 6-4 record in 2009 – Mason City is going to throw some inexperienced guys into the fire with a cast of leaders to get them acclimated.

Lorence is the lone returning offensive lineman. He's been given the responsibilities of calling half of the line calls this season.

He doesn't see that has been an added perk.

"The job is still the same," he said. "We all are there for a specific reason. I like to lead, I think that is kind of natural to me."

The engine that makes the Riverhawks go in senior quarterback Kale Hobart returns for his third year under center. His numbers from year one to year two spiked.

His touchdowns doubled from six to 12. His total passing yards eclipsed 1,500 last season. He maintained a quarterback rating above 100.

"This year, I got a lot of confidence in my self just skill level wise," Hobart said. "I was lifting throughout the summer, just trying to get really strong. All my numbers went up for my lifts."

Lee already sees Hobart, through a couple camps and some seven-on-sevens, be as comfortable in the offense as ever.

"He's really stepped into the leadership role," Lee said.

Hobart's teammates know it, too.

"Kale has potential to be all-state and we realize that as his o-line," Lorence said. "It is our job as much as his to make sure he gets that honor that he deserves."

Who will be on the receiving end of Hobart's throws is still up in the air. JP Miles, Ayden Mosley, Reed Kruger and Keenan Wiley each caught a pass last season.

Kruger and Miles are back and could see their roles increased. Kaden Tyler and Justyn Rivera, both coming off stout baseball seasons, are expected to contribute in the passing game.

"Completely new guys, but I think we got a really good squad," Hobart said. "Just getting chemistry with those guys and getting used to it."

Malaki Johnson has the most yards and carries returning with 16 carries and 68 yards. Hobart led the Riverhawks with seven rushing touchdowns. Lee admits he's got options for a new starting running back.

And he's trying to find guys to block for Hobart and a new RB.

The offensive line is Lee's bread and butter. He's tasked with replacing four seniors, including current Western Illinois freshman Carter Gorder that was a first team all-state lineman in Class 4A by the IPSWA.

"We'll be a very young line, but I like what I've seen so far," Lee said. "You get excited every year. This year, it is more of a challenge. Kind of fun."

The offense was pass heavy last year and Mason City hit its stride in the final four weeks, averaging 28.7 points per game compared to just 14.6 in the first five contests.

Even with some changes, it remains hopeful to put up a lot of points.

"I think their could be more balance," Hobart said. "All of us can come together to be our best."

With the graduation of Branson Peters, the two most experienced defensive players back are juniors Logan Eide and Darian Davis. At linebacker, Eide registered 57 total tackles and recorded eight-and-a-half tackles for loss.

As one of the few sophomores to get consistent playing time last year, Davis had 39 of his 48 tackles be solo.

"We're the leaders," Eide said. "We just got to show the inexperienced guys what is going on. Just have the other guys make plays."

Tavien Banks enters his third year as a starter in the secondary. Junior Max Dhabalt had the second most sacks for the Riverhawks last year with three. Eide also recovered three fumbles.

Stopping teams was a problem for stretches last season.

In Mason City's five losses, it gave up over 20 points in the second half in four of the games. Decorah was the only opponent to blitz the Riverhawks for most of the damage in the opening half.

"It'll be really unexpected what happens," Eide said. "We may not have a lot of guys returning, but their are some younger guys that are really stepping up."

Waverly-Shell Rock, a returning Class 4A semifinalist, is the heavy favorite in the district. Decorah and Western Dubuque lost most of its senior-laden impact while Marion brings back the majority of its skill position players.

Even with a lot of youth, Mason City believes it can duplicate or surpass four wins.

"It is the readiness to work," Lorence said. "That is really showing to me. It is not a if, it is a when. And the when is now."