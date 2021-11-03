Toebe, Schmitt named MVPs of Class 2A, District 3 all-district football team

The Clear Lake football team's loss on Friday night means that there is no longer a team from Class 2A, District 3 in the playoffs.
It also marks the release of the full all-district teams, and the North Iowa area was well-represented.
Clear Lake senior quarterback Carson Toebe was named the Offensive MVP for the district. The dual-threat quarterback finished with 33 overall touchdowns between passing (17) and rushing (16), which was second-most in Class 2A. He also finished with 1,385 passing yards and 921 rushing yards.
The Lions also picked up another all-district MVP award with senior defensive back Jagger Schmitt taking home the honor. Schmitt finished with 43.5 total tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Outside of the two player MVPs, the Osage coaching staff was named co-coaching staff of the year with New Hampton. Head coach Torian Wolf and his staff led the Green Devils to a 5-4 record and a district title this fall.
Below is the full list of all-district teams. Players from the area are noted in bold.
First team offense
Carson Toebe, Clear Lake QB
Max Knudsen, Osage QB
Brayden Onken, Osage RB
Braden McShane, New Hampton RB
Jaydan Teslow, Crestwood RB
Logan Peterman, New Hampton OL
Cole Jeffries, Osage OL
Jett Nehls, Osage OL
Rafe Van Dusseldorp, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura OL
Paul Hanni, Crestwood OL
Max Deike, Clear Lake OL
Drake Wemark, New Hampton TE/WR
Nathan Havel, Osage TE/WR
Drew Britson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura TE/WR
Topher Bilgalk, Crestwood TE/WR
Ben Loge, Clear Lake TE/WR
Mason Lane, New Hampton Utility
First team defense
Andrew Snyder, Forest City DL
Mac Muller, Osage DL
Barrett Muller, Osage DL
Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake DL
Jacob Burgart, New Hampton DL
Ben Tenger, New Hampton LB
Evan Sloan, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura LB
Noah O'Malley, Osage LB
Max Gast, Osage LB
Carter Johnson, Crestwood LB
Isaac Howe, New Hampton LB
Evan Knowlton, New Hampton DB
Kellen Moore, Forest City DB
Cole Adams, Osage DB
Jagger Schmitt, Osage DB
Ben Furst, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Utility
First team special teams
Kinnick Clabaugh, Clear Lake K
Owen Pueggel, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura P
All-district honorable mention (area)
Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake WR/DB
Jacob Schoby, Clear Lake OL/DL
Travaughn Luyobya, Clear Lake WR/DB
Truman Knudtson, Forest City DE
Carter Bruckhoff, Forest City QB
Levi Olson, Forest City OL
Parker Burke, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura K
Kye Mackey, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura OL
Sam Dodd, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura DL
Ben Miller, Osage Utility
Drew Tusler, Osage DB
Colton Boge, Osage OL
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.