Toebe, Schmitt named MVPs of Class 2A, District 3 all-district football team

The Clear Lake football team's loss on Friday night means that there is no longer a team from Class 2A, District 3 in the playoffs.

It also marks the release of the full all-district teams, and the North Iowa area was well-represented.

Clear Lake senior quarterback Carson Toebe was named the Offensive MVP for the district. The dual-threat quarterback finished with 33 overall touchdowns between passing (17) and rushing (16), which was second-most in Class 2A. He also finished with 1,385 passing yards and 921 rushing yards.

The Lions also picked up another all-district MVP award with senior defensive back Jagger Schmitt taking home the honor. Schmitt finished with 43.5 total tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Outside of the two player MVPs, the Osage coaching staff was named co-coaching staff of the year with New Hampton. Head coach Torian Wolf and his staff led the Green Devils to a 5-4 record and a district title this fall.

Below is the full list of all-district teams. Players from the area are noted in bold.

First team offense

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake QB

Max Knudsen, Osage QB

Brayden Onken, Osage RB

Braden McShane, New Hampton RB

Jaydan Teslow, Crestwood RB

Logan Peterman, New Hampton OL

Cole Jeffries, Osage OL

Jett Nehls, Osage OL

Rafe Van Dusseldorp, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura OL

Paul Hanni, Crestwood OL

Max Deike, Clear Lake OL

Drake Wemark, New Hampton TE/WR

Nathan Havel, Osage TE/WR

Drew Britson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura TE/WR

Topher Bilgalk, Crestwood TE/WR

Ben Loge, Clear Lake TE/WR

Mason Lane, New Hampton Utility

First team defense

Andrew Snyder, Forest City DL

Mac Muller, Osage DL

Barrett Muller, Osage DL

Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake DL

Jacob Burgart, New Hampton DL

Ben Tenger, New Hampton LB

Evan Sloan, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura LB

Noah O'Malley, Osage LB

Max Gast, Osage LB

Carter Johnson, Crestwood LB

Isaac Howe, New Hampton LB

Evan Knowlton, New Hampton DB

Kellen Moore, Forest City DB

Cole Adams, Osage DB

Jagger Schmitt, Osage DB

Ben Furst, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Utility

First team special teams

Kinnick Clabaugh, Clear Lake K

Owen Pueggel, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura P

All-district honorable mention (area)

Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake WR/DB

Jacob Schoby, Clear Lake OL/DL

Travaughn Luyobya, Clear Lake WR/DB

Truman Knudtson, Forest City DE

Carter Bruckhoff, Forest City QB

Levi Olson, Forest City OL

Parker Burke, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura K

Kye Mackey, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura OL

Sam Dodd, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura DL

Ben Miller, Osage Utility

Drew Tusler, Osage DB

Colton Boge, Osage OL

