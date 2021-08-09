Toebe, Schmitt look to lead Clear Lake football in 2021

Clear Lake's Carson Toebe was one of the most dynamic players in Class 2A a season ago.

In his junior year, the Lions' dual-threat quarterback threw for 1,239 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 330 yards and six touchdowns in seven games.

However, the Lions finished with an overall record of 3-6 and lost five games by one score.

"We've just got to pay attention to the details," Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said. "We lost four games by a total of five points, so that was tough. When you go back and look, it was a play here and a play there that the execution could've been better. A handful of plays could have made a difference in a big swing in our record."

Now, the challenge for DeVries and his standout senior quarterback will be to take a less-experienced team and turn it into a winner this fall.

The Lions lost 20 seniors from a season ago, many of whom played a good amount of downs for the team.

However, Toebe will have a couple of playmakers back in senior Jagger Schmitt and junior Zeke Nelson. Schmitt finished with over 400 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns between rushing and receiving in 2020. Nelson came on late last season and caught four balls for 122 yards and a touchdown.

