Thursday's prep football capsule

Northwood-Kensett football - Monte Sims

Northwood-Kensett senior Monte Sims scampers down the left sideline during a practice at Northwood-Kensett High School prior to the start of the regular season.

 Zach Martin

Northwood-Kensett (2-3) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Walston-Hoover Stadium, Wartburg College

Twitter: @zach_martin95 + @Nelley13

Last week: The Vikings got back on the right side of the scoreboard with a 28-24 win over North Iowa; the Rebels blitzed GMG 76-8.

Last meeting: None

Overview: These two programs had games in Week 6 canceled due to their opponents not fielding varsity football programs. So Northwood-Kensett and Gladbrook-Reinbeck will tangle on a college field in an 8-Player game. The Vikings snapped a three-game skid last week by scoring more points in four quarters than they have over the last 12 quarters. Senior Monte Sims remains a focal weapon for N-K as he has a rushing, receiving, defensive, kick return and punt return for a touchdown. Gladbrook-Reinbeck is No. 6 in the latest AP poll. It has feasted on its opposition, allowing only 20 points one time. The Rebels have two offensive players that are at double digit TD's and have generated over 30 sacks and 34 tackles for loss.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

