Thompson electrifies Indians offense in multiple ways

Chad Moore stated during the second week of practice he had a handful of guys he would look towards to take some carries out of the backfield.

On Forest City's roster, there were 10 players that had the designation of running back next to their name. Jack Thompson was not one of them.

That didn't matter on Saturday afternoon. And it certainly didn't prevent Moore from putting the ball in his hands.

The sophomore handled the kick and punt return duties and finished with a game-high 90 yards rushing and a touchdown to lift the Indians to a 43-6 romp over their Winnebago County rival Lake Mills.

"I think I can do a lot of things," Thompson said. "My speed helps with that a lot."

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Lake Mills on Friday night. Weather pushed the contest to Saturday in Forest City.

It didn't take long for the player listed as a quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back on the roster to make an impact. In fact, it took all of 16 seconds.

Thompson took the opening kickoff from the Forest City six-yard line. He found a hole and darted to its 45-yard line to set up the first drive of the game.