The "Muller Wall' has been a stout part of Osage's defense

Gabe Muller looks to his left and he sees Barrett Muller. Barrett will glance to his left and see Mac Muller.

All cousins, all pass rushers, all a part of an Osage defense that continues to be an integral piece in its Class 2A District 3 title and potential run in the postseason.

It has been dubbed the "Muller Wall."

"We're really close, hype each other up," Gabe said. "It is a Muller thing. Work your butts off and that's what we've been doing all year."

Those three all were impactful in the Green Devils dominant 49-15 victory over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday night at Sawyer Field in the opening round of the 2A playoffs.

Gabe had a strip sack and was constantly in the face of Cowboys quarterback Preston Gardner. Barrett recovered a fumble from 4-yards out and walked into the end zone for his first TD of the season. Mac was in on a lot of gang tackles in the run game.

It makes for some fun family bonding. At one point in the second half, that trifecta all collapsed on Gardner at once.

"Sometimes, the Muller's just take over on defense," Barrett said.

It was known what Barrett and Mac were capable of as defensive linemen. Barrett had three sacks and nine tackles for loss as junior to be named as an all-district player and Mac, before getting hurt late in the year, had six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

The duo are nearing 20 combined tackles for loss and are likely to go over five sacks sooner rather than later this fall.

"Keeping him (Mac) healthy means everything," Osage head coach Torian Wolf said. "We'll keep running behind him."

Gabe has been the biggest surprise in his senior season.

He was initially in the Green Devils secondary, yet with the emergence of freshman Quinn Street, it forced their staff to figure out a new spot for Gabe to play.

So he's been lined up as a linebacker and has come on as an edge rusher.

"We think we have the best front-seven in the state," Gabe said. "That's my responsibility. My whole goal is to use my speed and get by my defender."

He at times went untouched on the left side, Gardner's blind side, and forced quick throws when the CGD quarterback did air it out. If Gardner tucked it, Gabe wasn't that far away from the play.

He's sitting at 27.5 total tackles on the year, sixth most amongst Osage's defense.

"We did not expect that, he's a great ball player," Wolf said. "It is all attitude with him. He's a very smart kid. He knows what he needs to beat you. He's a sparkplug."

The Green Devils allowed 28 points to Clear Lake in Week 4, which was their District 3 opener. Since then, they have given up zero, eight, 10, 12 and 15 points.

In two of the those games, against New Hampton and Clarion, they allowed a touchdown on the opening drive.

"It takes a wake up touchdown and we realize it is go time," Barrett said. "We got to fix that. Better schools will be thriving off that momentum and keep it rolling."

Wolf, however, isn't too concerned moving forward.

"We adjust, we are a very physical team and we are a very good team," he stated. "I'll take us in that situation all the time. This is a team that faces adversity really well."

The Mullers' have been a reason why coming up with fumbles has been the biggest improvement as Osage sits at 13 recovered fumbles. That trifecta are responsible for nine of them.

It will be put to the test once again as the second place team from District 2 in OABCIG will head to Sawyer Field next Friday for a Round of 16 contest at 7 p.m.

This version of the Falcons features another DeJean at quarterback and it is Beckett. The younger brother of Iowa safety Cooper DeJean has orchestrated them to an 8-1 record with 32 total TD's.

He's got two targets in 6-foot-4 Treyten Kolar and 5-7 slot Gabe Winterrowd that have combined for over 1,000 yards and 15 scores. OABCIG's defense has come away with 13 interceptions.

Still, it is far from perfect.

It led by one at half against Estherville Lincoln Central and was down 6-0 against CGD. In both games, the Falcons woke up in the second half and took control.

"We know this is the year do to it," Barrett said.