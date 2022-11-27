The 2022 Globe Gazette All-Area Football Team: Offense

Offensive Player of the Year: Max Burt, Newman Catholic, sr.

The Iowa baseball recruit pieced together one of his best seasons as the Knights signal caller, tossing a career-best 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He played turnover-free ball from Weeks 3-to-Week 8. Burt also added 12 rushing touchdowns and clipped his average at six yards a carry. He was named the Offensive MVP in Class A District 2.

First Team

Quarterback

Max Burt, Newman Catholic, sr.

The Knights four-year starter threw the most he ever has, but still managed to complete over 60 percent of his passes for the third straight year. Burt finished his football career with 62 passing TD's and 27 more on the ground. He was named a second team IPSWA/IFCA all-state player as a kicker.

Running Back

Kale Zuehl, West Hancock, jr.

In his first season as the fullback in the Eagles Wing-T offense, Zuehl bulldozed his way to 1,196 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry as the physical presence in their ground attack. Zuehl garnered a first team all-district honor with his season stat line.

Tate Mayer, St. Ansgar, sr.

The Saints starting quarterback last year, Mayer made the switch to be the feature back in their offense and rose to the occasion with 1,146 yards and 18 touchdowns. The number of scores was tied for 11th amongst all Class A ball carriers. Mayer was an IPSWA/IFCA first team all-state pick as a linebacker.

Wide Receiver

Kaden Tyler, Mason City, sr.

In his first year of playing high school football, Tyler proceeded to piece together a year worthy of being on the Class 4A all-state second team by the IPSWA/IFCA. He recorded 959 yards on 46 receptions and scored 11 times. He was also a a first team all-district honoree.

Landon Arends, Osage, sr.

Arends played his first season at the prep level of 11-on-11 football and shined with a team bests in receptions (40), yards (766) and touchdowns (12). His 19.2 yards per catch was tied for sixth in Class 2A. Arends was a first team all-district pick and second team all-state by the IPSWA/IFCA.

Tight End

Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic, sr.

Taylor returned to the gridiron after a one-year break and was one of the primary pass catchers, hauling in team-high 554 yards and tying the team lead with seven scores. The Iowa baseball recruit was named as a first team all-district player in Class A District 2.

Offensive Line

Ryan Hackbart, St. Ansgar, sr.

Hackbart was one of the Saints best linemen this fall. He was named the Lineman of the Year in Class A District 2 and earned his first ever IPSWA/IFCA all-state nod as a first team offensive lineman. Hackbart led a unit that allowed St. Ansgar to rush for 2,929 total yards.

Brighton Kudej, West Hancock, sr.

Kudej has been a consistent presence in the Eagles trenches that allowed their ball carriers to amass 3,962 yards in 13 games this season. He became a two-time IPSWA/IFCA all-state player as he was named to the first team. Kudej was also a first team all-district pick.

Cole Jeffries, Osage, sr.

One of the bigger lines in Green Devils history, Jeffries played his part in allowing their running game to carve their way to 1,382 yards and 14 touchdowns. They rarely gave up sacks with a dual-threat QB to boot. Jeffries was a first team all-district honoree.

Jake Trenary, Clear Lake, jr.

One of the elder statesman of the Lions front-five, Trenary played a role in allowing their ground game to find the end zone 25 times this fall and nearly hit 1,400 yards. Trenary was a first team all-district honoree, the first of his prep football career.

Eric Martinez, West Hancock, sr.

As part of a senior-laden offensive line, Martinez played a critical part in the Eagles finishing with the third most rushing yards in the state and amongst Class A. Martinez was a second team all-state pick by the IPSWA/IFCA and on the first team in District 2.

Kicker

Kinnick Clabaugh, Clear Lake, jr.

An all-state kicker last year as a sophomore, Clabaugh continued his mastery by going 37-of-38 on PAT's and converting his lone field goal from 31-yards out. He finished with over 1,600 yards of kickoffs and two touchbacks. He was a first team all-district honoree this fall.

Returner

Brayden Onken, Osage, sr.

From Week 5 until the end of the season, Onken didn't get a single kickoff return attempt. The reason was that in one game, he returned two kickoffs back for touchdowns and averaged 51.5 yards in his four returns, an insanely high mark. Onken was a first team all-district pick as a running back.

Utility

Mitchell Smith, West Hancock, jr.

The do-it-all athlete for the Eagles, Smith finished with 22 total touchdowns and over 1,800 total offensive yards. He ran their shotgun offense and accounted for a lot of scoring. Smith claimed his first ever all-state honor by the IPSWA/IFCA, named as a first team utility player.

Second Team

Quarterback

Kale Hobart, Mason City, sr.

A three-year stint as the Riverhawks starting quarterback ended with Hobart being named to the Class 4A District 2 all-district first team. He tossed for 1,596 yards and 16 touchdowns with a 111.7 QB rating. Hobart also added two scores on the ground for 266 yards.

Running Back

Titan Schmitt, Clear Lake, so.

In his first year as being the Lions primary ball carrier, Schmitt exploded for 17 touchdowns and 977 yards on 194 carries. He was one of three players in Class 2A District 3 with double digit rushing TD's. Schmitt was named as a first team all-district player and second team all-state by the IPSWA/IFCA.

Beau Kaufman, Lake Mills, jr.

The Bulldogs top ball carrier reached 1,000 yards for the first time in his prep career and scored 10 times. It was a big increase from just over 300 yards as a sophomore. Kaufman was a first team all-district selection as he averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

Wide Receiver

Ben Loge, Clear Lake, sr.

For the second straight season, Loge was the Lions top pass catcher with over 500 receiving yards and multiple touchdowns. In his final season, he finished with 518 yards and three scores on a 19.2 yards per catch clip. Loge was a first team all-district selection.

Kooper Julseth, Northwood-Kensett, so.

When Julseth did get opportunities in the passing game, he delivered. The sophomore notched team-highs in receptions (36), yards (384) and was responsible for half of the Vikings six receiving touchdowns. Julseth was an 8-Player District 2 first team honoree.

Tight End

Joey Marino, Central Springs, sr.

With the Panthers being more potent offensively this fall, it allowed for Marino to have his best year. He led the pass catching corps with 40 receptions, 551 yards and was second with four touchdowns. Marino was a first team all-district honoree in Class 1A District 3.

Offensive Line

Jonathon Olsen, Newman Catholic, sr.

A first team all-district honoree, Olsen was part of an offensive line that paved the way for the Knights to have 1,904 rushing yards and 28 scores. They also were able to keep their QB upright more times than not. Olsen was a two-way player with 2.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Colton O'Hern, Central Springs, sr.

O'Hern returned as a starter in the trenches and was the main leader in an offensive line that allowed the Panthers to rush for 1,267 yards. That marks an over 500-yard increase for their ground game from last fall. O'Hern was named to the all-district second team.

Ben Lorence, Mason City, sr.

The only starter returning on the Riverhawks offensive line, Lorence was the center that ran the unit and allowed their rushing attack to eclipse 1,000 yards. Lorence was also the long snapper for the special team unit, a trait he spent the summer going to camps working on.

Brock Good, Forest City, so.

One of the more experienced units for the Indians entering the season was the offensive line, the emergence of Good stood out. He was part of a front-five that created holes for their RB's to finish with 1,335 yards for 5.7 yards per touch, increases from last year. Good was all-district honorable mention.

Carter Heilskov, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, jr.

Heilskov led a front-five unit that paved the way for the ground game to have 1,323 rushing yards. In pass protection, the Bulldogs were able to sling it for over 1,200 yards. The offensive totaled 26 touchdowns. Heilskov garners his first ever all-area honor in football.

Kicker

Tucker Heeren, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, jr.

Heeren made his mark as the Bulldogs placekicker and he went 5-of-9 on field goals and 24-of-29 on PAT's. His season-long field goal of 43-yards set a new school record. Heeren had over 1,700 yards on 41 kickoffs and recorded three touchbacks.

Returner

Jack Thompson, Forest City, jr.

A sprinter in track and one of the fastest athletes in the school, Thompson showed out as the Indians best kickoff returner. He averaged 28.3 yards per return and took two all the way for touchdowns, his longest being 96-yards. Thompson nearly finished with 500 yards of kick returns.

Utility

Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake, sr.

As a key returner in two facets of the game, Nelson continued his top notch game as a pass catcher and returner. He hauled in a team-high 40 catches for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Nelson, a first team all-district offensive utility player, averaged double digit yards per kick and punt return.