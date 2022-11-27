The 2022 Globe Gazette All-Area Football Team: Defense

Defensive Player of the Year: Rylan Barnes, West Hancock, sr.





The heartbeat of the Eagles linebacker corps was everywhere on the field. He led their defensive with 80.5 total tackles, got into the backfield and registered 14 tackles for loss, recovered three fumbles and snared five interceptions. Barnes was the Defensive MVP in Class A District 2 and was named to the IPSWA/IFCA all-state first team for the first time in his career.

First Team Defensive Line

Barrett Muller, Osage, sr.

A two-time all-state selection by the IPSWA/IFCA, Muller wrecked havoc in the trenches for the Green Devils. He finished with a team best four sacks and was second with 11 tackles for loss. Muller recovered four fumbles, including one for a TD, and was named as the Class 2A District 3 Lineman of the Year.

David Smith, West Hancock, jr.

After a breakout sophomore season, Smith was again one of the Eagles best pass rushers with 5.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, both team-highs. He was named as to the all-district first team and the IPSWA/IFCA all-state second team.

Scott Harr, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, jr.

One of the best game-wreckers on the Bulldogs, Harr notched a team-high eight sacks and tied for the team lead with 13 tackles for loss. He was top-five on the team in total tackles (36.5) and solo tackles (20). Harr was also their punter and he averaged 38.5 yards per punt.

Mac Muller, Osage, jr.

The numbers the Green Devils nose tackle put up were eye-opening. Amongst his fellow linemen members, Muller posted the most total tackles (46.5), solo tackles (34) and tackles for loss (13). He recovered three fumbles on the year and his state line paved the way to be a first team all-district honoree.

L

inebacker

Christian Michels, St. Ansgar, jr.

Michels was injured for a good chunk of last season, but returned with vengeance as one of the Saints best linebackers. He led them in total tackles (63.5) and tackles for loss (11). He also had the most solo tackles with 47. Michels was a first team all-district selection.

Kaleb Hambly, Clear Lake, sr.

A menace on the defensive side of the ball, Hambly paced the Lions unit with 91.5 total tackles and 59 of them solo, both team-highs. Hambly also had 10 tackles for loss, a resume to be a first team all-district honoree and be named as a first team all-state player as a defensive utility by the IPSWA/IFCA.

Defensive Back

Kellen Moore, Forest City, sr.

Since the inception of the IPSWA in 2018, Moore became the first Indians player to be a back-to-back first team selection as a defensive back. He finished with 98 tackles, 62 of them solo, four interceptions and 5.5 tackles for loss. Moore was named the Class 2A District 3 Defensive MVP.

Noah Hamilton, Newman Catholic, sr.

Hamilton was a staple in the Knights secondary and was one of their best open field tacklers with 34 total, third highest on their defense. He also recorded 1.5 tackles for loss and snared an interception. Hamilton set the career interceptions record for the Knights.

Tony Valenzuela, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, sr.

One of the members of a small senior class, Valenzuela was a leader in the Bulldogs vaunted secondary. He snared a team-high four interceptions and also had the most solo tackles out of anyone with 30. His 45.5 total tackles was third highest on the team.

Darian Davis, Mason City, jr.

One of a handful of players back in the fold, Davis was electric in the Riverhawks secondary as a roaming player with 45.5 total tackles, 38 of them solo. When he did rush, Davis recorded five tackles for loss in the backfield. He was an all-district first team pick.

Punter

Brody Lee, Mason City, jr.

Over 1,200 yards of punting allowed Lee to be named the Class 4A District 2 Punter of the Year and also garner his first ever first team all-state nod by the IPSWA/IFCA. Lee averaged a crisp 40.9 yards per punt on 30 of them. He had the fifth highest average of punters in the state with at least 30 punts.

Utility

Jack Adams, Riceville, so.

A first-year starter for the Wildcats, Adams was all over the field on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he finished with a team-high four interceptions and recorded 24.5 tackles with 17 of them solo. Adams was in the secondary and also the punter that averaged 31.2 yards per punt.

Second Team Defensive Line

Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake, so.

Meyer was a key player for the Lions as a freshman and continued to elevate his game as a sophomore. He tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 10 and notched 38 tackles, third most for the unit. He was named a first team all-district player and a second team all-state DE by the IPSWA/IFCA.

Chase Spradlin, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, sr.

A breakout lineman for the Bulldogs, Spradlin was second on the team with 60 tackles, five sacks and tied for the lead with 13 tackles for loss. All of his numbers increased ten-fold from his junior campaign. Spradlin recorded 29 solo tackles, also second most on the team.

Lance Helming, Lake Mills, jr.

Helming was a starter on the Bulldogs front-four last fall, but had more opportunities this season and led them with 7.5 tackles for loss and 34 total tackles with 29 of them solo. An all-district honorable mention pick, Helming finished the campaign with 1.5 sacks.

Max Dhabalt, Mason City, jr.

The Riverhawks found their interior pass rusher in Dhabalt as he led them with four sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. He got to the backfield more this fall after 4.5 TFL as a sophomore. Dhabalt was a second team all-district pick as he recorded 31 total tackles and 25 of them solo.

Linebacker

Jake Krebsbach, Osage, so.

At the heart of the Green Devils defense was Krebsbach and he was all over the middle of the field and finished with 82 total tackles, a team-high. His 65 solo tackles also led the bunch and he finished with five tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Krebsbach was an honorable mention all-district selection.

Logan Eide, Mason City, jr.

The new anchor to the Riverhawks defense stood strong with a team best 75.5 tackles, the most in Class 4A District 2. His 54 solo tackles was also the best in the district, which allowed him to finish as a first team all-district player. Eide also registered seven tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Ethan Peterson, Charles City, sr.

Peterson was a bright spot for the Comets as he led a linebacking crew with three sacks and six tackles for loss, both team bests. He was second on the team with 69.5 total tackles, an increase from 53 as a junior. Peterson also recovered one fumble.

Defensive Back

Pablo Calles, West Hancock, sr.

Don’t be fooled by his stature, Calles was a high impact player for the Eagles secondary. He proved to be their best open field tackler with 36.5 total tackles, best amongst the secondary. He recovered a team-high four fumbles and also had two interceptions.

Lincoln Joslin, Charles City, sr.

Joslin was a cog in the Comets secondary and he nabbed a team-high three interceptions. He was the only defensive player to register multiple takeaways. Joslin recorded 33 tackles, best amongst his fellow defensive backs, and notched 1.5 tackles for loss.

Gavin Meader, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, jr.

Already an established member of the Bulldogs secondary, Meader grabbed hold of another year in the starting lineup as he recorded three interceptions and one fumble recovery. He took an interception back for a TD and finished the year with 28 total tackles.

Toby Kesten, Newman Catholic, jr.

Five interceptions over the last two seasons has made Kesten a vital piece in the Knights secondary. He also had a knack for finding the ball, recovering a team best three fumbles. Kesten finished with 29 total tackles and 18 of them were solo. He was a second team all-district selection.

Punter

Carter Crum, Central Springs, jr.

Not only taking over as the Panthers starting quarterback, Crum also was their primary punter for the first time. He finished with 891 yards on 26 punts for an average of 34.3 yards per punt. It led Crum to be named an all-district second team punter, the first honor of his football career.

Utility

A.J. Tusha, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, sr.

In a year that was a struggle for the Cardinals, Tusha ended up being a real bright spot. He finished with 68 total tackles with 48 of them solo, both team bests. His three sacks tied for the team lead and the 8.5 tackles for loss was second. Tusha was a first team all-district linebacker.