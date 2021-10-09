Team-first mentality has top-ranked West Hancock football on verge of district title

Logan Leerar is one of the unquestioned leaders of the Class A top-ranked West Hancock football team this season.

However, the senior quarterback spent much of the first half of the Eagles' game at St. Ansgar on Friday night on the sidelines when the offense was on the field.

Instead, sophomore Mitchell Smith ran the show -- and experienced plenty of success doing so. By halftime, he had already recorded over 100 yards of rushing, passed for a touchdown and rushed for two.

A senior quarterback getting subbed out for a sophomore might become a problem for players in different programs.

But not at West Hancock.

"No, it doesn't bother me at all," Leerar said. "It's fun to watch, too."

Leerar would re-enter the game and lead the offense for the majority of the second half. He even threw a touchdown pass of his own in a 35-0 shutout victory over St. Ansgar.

The idea behind Smith's playing time is to throw another wrench in an Eagles offense that defenses have to prepare for.

Smith, at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, will run and pass out of the pistol formation, which is a stark contrast from West Hancock's traditional under-the-center, wish-bone offense led by Leerar.

"The people want to load the box, we try to get him on the outside," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "He's got pretty good speed, and then we get our fullbacks, 205 pounds, in front of him. Obviously he can sling the ball a bit, too."

Before Friday's game, Smith had only five carries for 31 yards and no scores. The Eagles had practiced the different offense with Smith heading the charge, but hadn't shown it much in games.

After a 47-yard touchdown pass, and a 69-yard touchdown run, Smith and the West Hancock offense looked like experienced veterans running the different look.

"It's a great feeling," Smith said. "Everyone loves scoring a touchdown. It's the greatest feeling in the game."

Leerar, who also plays safety on defense, doesn't mind taking a breather.

Whatever is going to help the Eagles stay undefeated, he's more than happy with.

"Winning is all that matters. Moving on to the next week with another W," Leerar said. "It doesn't matter who is running the show or how, as long as we get that win."

That type of team-first mentality has the Eagles (7-0, 5-0) on the verge of another district championship.

It also helps that the squad has a couple other talented ball-carriers in its traditional offense in senior fullback Mathew Francis and senior half-backs Kane Zuehl and Braden Walk.

Up front, there were some questions about the offensive line heading into the season. But the group has emphatically answered those questions by bulldozing through its competition up to this point in the season.

"I don't care if they're 160 pounds, or if they're 120 pounds," Sanger said. "They want to play football. There's something to be said about that. You get kids that are motivated, and don't necessarily care about how it's done, as long as it's getting done as a team? That's what we have."

Defensively, the Eagles might be even better. The defense hasn't given up more than one score in any of its seven games.

West Hancock faces its biggest challenge of the year in the regular season finale next Friday. The Eagles will host No. 5 North Butler (7-0, 5-0) with the District 2 title hanging in the balance.

"It's two undefeated teams coming into a district championship game. I don't think you need to worry about getting them focused," Sanger said. "I think they're ready to roll. They'll be ready to come over to our place, we'll be ready and I think it'll be a fun game."

"It's winner-take-all."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.