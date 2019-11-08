All season long, Tate Hagen has been playing with a chip on his shoulder.
West Hancock’s senior fullback rambled for more than 1,700 yards last year while leading the Eagles to an appearance in the Class A semifinals, but an injury sidelined him for most of that game, a seven-point loss that ended the Eagles’ season.
On Friday, West Hancock had a chance to return to the semifinals, and Hagen wasn’t going to let anything get in his team’s way.
Hagen finished with 191 yards on the ground, four touchdowns and added 9.5 tackles on the defensive side of the ball as West Hancock routed South O’Brien 43-0.
Hagen has 1,878 yards on the season.
“There have been a lot of bumps in the road,” Hagen said as he reflected on his career. “It has been an honor to play here.”
Hagen ripped off a 33-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and scored on a six-yard run just 2:35 into the contest.
The Wolverines marched deep into Eagle territory on their first two drives but could not come up with the equalizing score.
A freak first down on a fourth-and-two play set up West Hancock on its next scoring drive.
The Eagles lined up to punt from their own 47, but Tanner Hagen mishandled the snap, recovered the ball and rumbled seven yards for a first down.
Tate Hagen finished the drive with his second score of the night, this time from four yards out, and the Eagles never looked back.
Josef Smith and Cole Kelly also came up with rushing touchdowns as both eclipsed the 1,000-yards rushing mark for the season.
Smith has 1,067 yards and Kelly 1,060.
With all of the offense, the defensive side of the ball was equally as important.
“We played a lot better defense,” West Hancock coach Mark Sanger said. “We’ve got some guys who are football players. It excites them.
Tristan Wilson, South O’Brien’s senior running back entered the game averaging more than 220 yards per game on the ground, but he was held to just 68 by a swarming West Hancock defense.
More than half of Wilson’s carries netted two yards or less.
West Hancock (11-0) advances to face Woodbury Central in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Woodbury-Central (10-1) knocked off previously undefeated North Tame 34-23.
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 1
West Hancock senior Tate Hagen and teammates celebrate on the field after their victory against South O'Brien on Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien
West Hancock senior Tate Hagen pushes South O'Brien senior Matt Riedemann as he loses grip on a pass Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 2
West Hancock Cayson Barnes, bottom, and Cole Wood tackle South O'Brien senior Tristan Wilson Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 4
West Hancock senior Josef Smith tracks down South O'Brien senior Matt Riedemann Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 5
West Hancock senior Tanner Hagen runs the ball against South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 6
West Hancock junior Cole Kelly runs the ball against South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 7
West Hancock sophomore Kane Zuehl tackles South O'Brien senior Case Moermond at the knees Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 8
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 9
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 10
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 11
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 12
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 13
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 14
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 15
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 16
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 17
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 18
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 19
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 20
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 21
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 22
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 23
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 24
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 25
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 26
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 27
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 28
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
FBall West Hancock vs. South O'Brien 29
West Hancock vs. South O'Brien Friday in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
