Tackling, key turnovers push Newman Catholic past North Union for runner-up finish

Six games. Forty-plus points in all of them. One memorable regular season.

Newman Catholic's football team has clicked on all cylinders offensively, building up a balanced juggernaut that has steamrolled every opponent since Week 2.

What the Knights have lacked at times is tackling and coming away with key stops. So the message in the halftime locker room, even with a one-possession lead, was simple.

"We definitely need to wrap up a lot better," senior defensive end/tight end Doug Taylor said.

They more than answered the call.

Newman kept North Union out of the end zone until the final three minutes of the contest as it triumphed 49-27 on its home field and secured a Class A District 2 runner-up finish that gives it a home first round playoff game next week.

The Knights (7-1, 5-1 District 2) will find out its opponent on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. They have won six consecutive games heading into the postseason.

"The boys have really responded well," Newman head coach Rich McCardle said. "This (was) like our first round of the playoffs tonight."

North Union clicked every right button in the opening 24 minutes and a lot of it was handing the ball to its speedy, shifty running back Bryer Prochniak.

He raced downfield for touchdown runs of 64 and 61 yards, respectively, to open the scoring and give it a 21-14 lead with 9 minutes, 47 seconds left in the second period.

In the blink of an eye, he was at 157 yards on 10 carries not even halfway through the first half.

"He is really good," senior Tyler Wolf said. "Just tackle low, get his legs and get all the guys to him."

Prochniak was held to 73 yards on 11 touches after the 61-yard strike. Newman started to tackle and won the trench battle several times in the second half.

What followed was a one-sided affair.

Thirty-five straight points by the Knights followed over the course of three quarters. Quarterback Max Burt had scoring runs of 9, 12 and 1-yards in the stretch and he floated a throw right into Taylor's bread basket for a 32-yard passing score.

Gabe Lewerke capped a 13-play, 94-yard drive that ate up a ton of clock as the dagger in the fourth frame.

"We've been pretty versatile and that's been big for us," said Burt, who finished with six total TD's and 271 yards of total offense. "We have been winning battles up front and that's the difference."

McCardle thought offensive coordinator Jim Kruckenberg called one of his better games of the season. Newman was set up well on a couple possessions due to long kickoff returns from Toby Keston.

Seven of the eight drives started at least at its own 30-yard line.

"He (Kruckenberg) really did an outstanding job tonight," McCardle said. "Making the right calls, making the right adjustments."

The game-changers were on defense.

When North Union (5-3, 3-3) got into Knights territory the first time in the third period, Taylor had a PBU and a pressure on Warriors QB Carter Morphew on second and third down. On fourth down, Taylor rushed again and Morphew threw quickly right to Noah Hamilton's hands.

On North Union's next drive, it got to inside Newman's 10-yard line. Burt intercepted a throw on the run and all the momentum was on the Knights side.

"We played really well defensively all-around in the second half which was really good," Taylor said.

Wolf took over at fullback for Zach Sheldon – who was ruled out due to a possible concussion per McCardle – and bulldozed his way to 117 yards on 16 carries.

Keston had 91 yards on five catches, Taylor had two receiving scores and Hamilton hauled in one on the Knights first drive of the night. Their offense finished with 24 first downs and zero punts.

"We knew we had to stay true to us," Burt said. "They kind of played a little man-to-zone and had a five (in front) every once in awhile."

Newman went on the road for the first round last year, but will be in front of its crowd in 2022. It will be the first time this group of seniors will play at home in the playoffs.

"This is the reason why I came out, just for the memories," Wolf said. "Being with the boys under the lights, I love it."