Streak over: Mason City triumphs over rival Fort Dodge for first time in 18 years

Most of the players on Mason City's football team weren't even born the last time it defeated, probably, its biggest rival in Fort Dodge.

The Riverhawks have more times than not been blown out by the Dodgers in the annual trophy game. Very few times are the contests close and since 2004, Fort Dodge has owned the rivalry.

Until Friday night.

In the first game under the new mascot, Mason City ended one of the longest losing streaks in its history by a 35-30 verdict at Riverhawks Stadium in Week 1 of the 2022 prep football season.

"It feels pretty good," junior Darian Davis said.

The student section stormed the field. Hugs were being given out like candy. Lots of laughter, smiles, embraces and pictures were taken on the field afterwards.

And John Lee, who returned to the sideline two years ago after a hiatus from being Mason City's head coach, was teary-eyed.

"Riverhawks are 1-0 against Fort Dodge," Lee said.

When asked if this victory tops them all in his coaching career, the answer spat out immediately.

With zero hesitation.

"Number one, it just has to," Lee said.

For a program that returned just seven starters, had to piece together an offensive line with four new starters and deliver senior quarterback Kale Hobart a new cast of receivers, there were a lot of things that could have went against Mason City.

Yet, it didn't.

"It just feels amazing," Hobart said. "This year has been so good having good chemistry, no fighting, just working together all for the same goal just to win games."

As soon as Fort Dodge, ranked in the top-10 in Class 4A in various preseason polls, grabbed an 8-7 lead mid-way through the second quarter, the Riverhawks snared it right back on one play.

Hobart found his best friend Kaden Tyler for a 52-yard touchdown with 7 minutes, 33 seconds until halftime and Mason City (1-0) never trailed the rest of the way.

Tyler is out for football for the first time since he was in eighth grade. He added a 65-yard score that featured a couple of jukes and he waltzed into the endzone.

"It felt amazing, just all the guys jumping up," Tyler said. "I rushed over to the sidelines, I was like 'Oh my.'"

Fort Dodge didn't say bye-bye just yet.

Nate Opande cut it to a six-point game on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Connor Carver with 4:15 left in the third quarter. The Dodgers cut it to single digits twice in the final period.

"We got a bunch of guys who are pushing each other," Lee said. "It is a lot of fun coaching these guys."

Mason City had an answer every time.

It went on a 14-play, 70-yard drive that ate up seven-plus minutes of clock capped by a Hobart 1-yard run and two-point conversion to go up 29-15. Davis found some wiggle room in a crowd of people for a 70-yard kickoff return touchdown midway through the fourth.

"I couldn't see anything," Davis said. "As long as my feet were on the ground, I just kept running. I got grabbed on my jerseys a couple times, no one made full contact."

And on fourth down with under three minutes left, a defensive pass interference on Fort Dodge's Drew Mortiz sealed the victory for the Riverhawks and the celebration countdown commenced.

Hobart finished with 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Brayden Miller hauled in nine catches for 66 yards and the offense found a way to score four times.

"Some of my best friends, that chemistry just comes easy," Hobart said.

The Riverhawks secondary was tested with the arm of Dodgers quarterback and the speed of wide receiver Javion Jondle. Carver was intercepted by Jace Berding in the red zone and Alex Deets in the second half.

Even on a couple times getting bent, they didn't break.

"We trusted in our defense," Tyler said. "It locked down at the end. It was just perfect and all laid out perfectly."

Now, Mason City aims to build off this emotional victory. Lee wants them to enjoy it, but understand there's bigger fish to fry. Still, he's far from worried about this group responds.

"This team is special," he said. "They're team players. We needed one hero, that being a new Riverhawk team."