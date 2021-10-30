Stellar defense has West Hancock football on verge of another UNI-Dome appearance

The West Hancock football team is now 10 games into its 2021 campaign.

After a 31-7 win over South O'Brien on Friday night in Britt in the Class A second round, the top-ranked Eagles are a perfect 10-0.

Led by a physical rushing attack, spearheaded by senior fullback Mathew Francis, the Eagles are averaging 37.6 points per game this fall.

But forget about the offense. Let's talk defense.

Because this West Hancock defense is historically good.

"It's tough to rank it, but we're tough up front and we're pretty athletic behind," head coach Mark Sanger said. "That's the thing, if you get guys that can run to the ball and are athletic like that, that's tough on an offense."

The Eagles have given up an average of 4.6 points per game this year, including three shutouts.

Ten games into the season, West Hancock has yet to give up more than one touchdown in a game. The most points any team has scored against the Eagles is seven, which has been done just four times.

Sanger's players know how good they've been this season. Which leads to plenty of confidence.

"It's good to be confident," Francis said. "I'm especially confident if we happen to have a turnover, and they have it on our side of the field. I'm confident that our team can stop them."

That exact scenario happened multiple times during Friday's win over South O'Brien.

The Eagles stopped the Wolverines not once, not twice, but three times in West Hancock territory, including a sophomore Mitchell Smith interception at the end of the first half that kept South O'Brien scoreless through the first 24 minutes of the contest.

"We bent a little bit tonight, but we didn't give up a lot," Sanger said after the win. "We held them out, which is huge before half. But we're playing well in all facets."

But what makes this defense so good?

That might be a tough thing to pinpoint. There's not one particular thing that sets this defense apart. Francis pointed to a list of things, which included coaching, camaraderie and confidence.

One of the most important traits of not only a West Hancock defense, but an overall West Hancock team, is one that Sanger and his boys hang their hats on year in and year out.

"We want our guys to be physical," Sanger said. "That's football. I don't care what anybody says. If you're still physical in football, people aren't used to it and it's tough. And our guys are. We're not the biggest team, but we're pretty athletic, pretty tough and our guys get after it."

This physical West Hancock football team is on the verge of another appearance at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

A win at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Friday night would send the Eagles back to the state semifinals for the first time since 2019, when West Hancock won the Class A state championship.

The Eagles and the Hawks have already met once before this season, with West Hancock taking a 20-6 win in non-district action in Week 6.

The goal for West Hancock Friday?

"Same goal as we always have," Francis said. "Zero or one touchdown. That's our only goal. Because if teams don't score, they can't win. But we've got to clean things up this week and continue to shut people down."

West Hancock will play in the state quarterfinals against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at 7 p.m. next Friday in Britt.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

