St. Ansgar gets shutout in Class A playoff opener versus Wapsie Valley

FAIRBANK — St. Ansgar saw its season come to an end in the first round of the Class A playoffs with a 35-0 road loss to Wapsie Valley, Friday.

The Saints offense struggled to find its rhythm as it dominated the time of possession battle in the first half, but only managed three snaps on the Wapsie Valley side of the field.

Trailing 14-0 with 6 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the first half, the Saints appeared ready to cut the Warriors lead in half shortly before halftime.

After taking over at their own 20, junior running back Connor King picked up 12 yards on the first play of the drive. Senior quarterback Tate Mayer followed up King’s first down gain with runs of 6, 2, 4, 5 and 4 to put the Saints in plus territory for the first time.

However, an incompletion on first down and a loss of one on a second down run put St. Ansgar behind schedule. After failing to muster any yardage on third and 11, the Saints were forced to punt the ball back to the Warriors.

The St. Ansgar defense came up big and force a quick punt from the Warriors with 52 seconds remaining in the half.

Riding the momentum of the stop, junior quarterback Carsen Sparrow connected on a 20-yard pass to Mayer to put the Saints at midfield. But, another backwards play--an 11-yard loss on a sack--prevented the Saints from cashing in before the half.

The second half did not see much departure from the first half as Wapsie Valley scored on its first two possessions of the third quarter to take a commanding 28-0 lead.

The Warriors tacked on one final touchdown with 3:33 remaining in the game to nab the 35-0 win.

The loss did not come without its bright spots, however, as Mayer ran for 131 yards on 22 carries. Mayer’s performance caps off an impressive 2022 campaign in which he amassed 1,151 yards on 141 attempts along with 18 touchdowns.

After posting a 5-4 record in 2022, the Saints will look to return to the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season behind the returning core of Connor King, Carsen Sparrow and Christian Michels.

The trio of juniors accounted for 1,260 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense and 96 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and six sacks during the 2022 season.