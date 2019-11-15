{{featured_button_text}}
DSC_2108.jpg

St. Ansgar's Jack Sievert works to gain yards for the Saints.

 KATHIE BLAKE THE PRESS-NEWS

Friday is a day of reckoning for the area football squads that are still in the hunt.

For St. Ansgar, all of the hard work, all of the rushing touchdowns, and all of the wins have led up to Friday morning, when the No. 3 seeded Saints take on Grundy Center for spot in the state finals. 

The Saints come into the game with an undefeated record, and the No. 2 rushing attack in the state behind only West Hancock. Two Saints rushers –  senior Jack Sievert and junior Ryan Cole – have over 1,000 yards on the ground this season.

The Saints' offense has averaged 53.7 points per game, while the defense has held the opposition to an average of just 8.4 points. The Saints' D has posted five shutouts this season. 

That being said, the Spartans offense is not going to be easy to stop. Zach Opheim and Logan Knaack lead the team in rushing with 1,357 and 710 yards, respectively. Opheim has rushed for 17 touchdowns this year, while Knaack has 16. While he is a threat on the ground, Knaack is also a threat through the air.

Knaack has passed for 1,083 yards this year as the team's quarterback, with a 16.9 yards per completion average and 11 touchdowns. 

These two teams will play a close, physical game. With both of their offenses relying heavily on the running back, expect an old-school style of football. Grundy Center's only loss this season was a one-point defeat to North Tama on Oct. 4.

With an average margin of victory of 24, the Spartans will be a tough opponent for the Saints. But with Sievert and Cole taking snaps out of the backfield, the Saints offense will boost the team to a victory, and a spot in the state title game. 

Score Prediction: St. Ansgar 35, Grundy Center 24

