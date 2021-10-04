Spotlight moves towards Hermanson, Bulldogs DL thriving in senior season

There have been multiple defensive stars for Lake Mills over the last few years.

Maverick Schmitt, Elijah and Zach Wagner, Caleb Bacon, Mason Fritz, Jack Ramaker and Casey Hanson. Those were the ones that instilled fear in opposing players with their ability to simply wrap up a tackle or get behind the line of scrimmage.

Quietly, Seth Hermanson lurked in the background as a junior. He's not lurking anymore.

The senior defensive lineman has erupted for the Bulldogs this season, putting together 12 sacks and 17 tackles for loss to go along with 38.5 total tackles.

"Got in the weight room this summer which helped a lot," Hermanson said.

His sack totals leads the state through Week 6, regardless of classification. He is tied for fifth in tackles for loss throughout the state.

It is a big jump from just two-and-a-half sacks, which still led Lake Mills, and six-and-a-half TFL last fall.

"Me and Wyatt Helming knew we'd have to step up," Hermanson said.

Plus, Hermanson is the special teams ace for Lake Mills. He'll sky a 50 yard punt, kick through a couple extra point attempts and handle kickoff return duties.

All while becoming one of the best edge rushers in the state and handling the responsibility of snapping the ball to quarterback Bennett Berger.

"He's a better athlete than maybe even we give (him credit for)," Lake Mills head coach Bill Byrnes said.

At 195 pounds, Hermanson isn't the one to bulldoze over offensive linemen. He uses his 6-foot-3 stature and his hands to brush aside blockers and knock an offense back multiple yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Summer camps at Waldorf and Minnesota State University Moorhead instilled in him to use his hands more.

"They taught me how to get off the ball fast," Hermanson said. "Just getting off the ball hard was a struggle."

Byrnes knew it was only going to be a matter of time until his senior defensive lineman, one of two in that front four, would begin to break out.

"Man, he's a good football player and he's quiet, goes about his business," Byrnes said. "He's been putting his time in each year and gotten a little bit better. He's playing at a high level."

Despite the high numbers, Hermanson has not faced many double teams. He didn't get much attention from multiple Newman Catholic linemen in Friday's Class A, District 2 contest.

That's all fine and dandy for Byrnes. He can continue to watch his star go into the backfield numerous times in a game.

"If he makes a play, he makes a play," Byrnes said.

Hermanson does envision playing football at the next level. There hasn't been a whole lot of interest from schools. Waldorf has expressed an interest as has Buena Vista.

A year ago, Hermanson did not think college football was in the equation. Now, he knows he can accomplish that.

"Playing hard every snap no matter the score," he said.

Byrnes thinks a Division III or NAIA school would be the perfect fit for Hermanson.

"He does move pretty good," Byrnes said. "He's developed late last season and into this season. As the season winds down, people start looking at what he's done, he can go somewhere."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

