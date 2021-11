Six Bulldogs, five Comets selected for all-district football first-team

The two Globe Gazette area teams in Class 3A, District 3 both made considerable improvements from last season to this one.

Under new head coach Cole Miller, the Hampton-Dumont-CAL football team qualified for the state playoffs and finished with five wins for the first time since 2015.

After a winless season in 2020, new head coach Bryan Bjorklund got the Charles City football program back on track this fall. The Comets missed out on the 3A state playoffs this season, but earned four wins for the first time since 2018.

Both were well-represented on the Class 3A, District 3 all-district teams.

Below is a full list of the Class 3A, District 3 first team. Area players are noted in bold.

First team

Sr. Ian Collins, Charles City

Sr. Chase Crooks, Charles City

Sr. Mario Hoefer, Charles City

Sr. Tino Tamayo, Charles City

Jr. Ethan Peterson, Charles City

Sr. Kyle Cole, West Delaware

Sr. Isaak Fettkether, West Delaware

Sr. Luke Kehrli, West Delaware

Sr. Payton Lewin, West Delaware

Sr. Raub Loecke, West Delaware

Sr. Cody Monaghan, West Delaware

Jr. Logan Peyton, West Delaware

Jr. Luke Reth, West Delaware

So. Jack Smith, West Delaware

Jr. Mitch Johnson, Independence

Jr. Korver Hupke, Independence

Sr. Keegan Schmitt, Independence

So. Brady McDonald, Independence

So. Trey Weber, Independence

Jr. Kolby Sebetka, Independence

Sr. Teegan McEnany, Independence

Sr. Jake Sidles, Independence

Sr. Cal Heeren, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Sr. Cole Freereks, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Sr. Logan Pfeffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Sr. Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Sr. Payton McNealy, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Jr. Marco Guerrero, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Sr. Jacob Collison, South Tama Co.

So. Gavin Bridgewater, Sotuh Tama Co.

Sr. Boden Koehler, South Tama Co.

Sr. Collin Hoskins, Center Point-Urbana

Sr. Ethan Kress, Center Point-Urbana

Area second team

Sr. Landon Luft, Charles City

Sr. Colton Crooks, Charles City

Sr. Ryan Kvernevig, Charles City

Jr. Kayden Blunt, Charles City

Sr. Carter Eastman, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Sr. Alex Kock, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Jr. Tony Valenzuela, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

So. Gavin Meader, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

