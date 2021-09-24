Sievert the 'renaissance man': Meet Morningside football's 27-year-old freshman from St. Ansgar

Some days at practice, he even gets to go against his younger brother. At the tight-end position, Jack plays on the opposite side of the ball than John.

"He's grown a lot over the years," John said. "It's almost a little bit of a role-reversal, because he's been here. This is his second year and I'm a freshman. He's showing me a little bit of what needs to be done. He's took a little bit of a leadership role to help me get here."

In his second college stint, Sievert is actually majoring in graphic design. That's a little bit different than the engineering degree at Iowa State.

"I have a very high expectation to always move forward. Learn as much as you can," Sievert said. "Back in Italy, they had the renaissance man. You could do a little bit of everything. Always learning, always doing something different and always moving forward."

John Sievert, the renaissance man.

"You know, it's funny because I had that term in my head too," Clevenger said. "He's very thoughtful, highly intelligent, very well-spoken and has a lot of interests in this world."

"I knew the learning curve would be steep," Clevenger added. "But I certainly think that he has all the physical tools and mental makeup that he could certainly see time over there."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.