There was plenty to celebrate on blustery Friday evening in Saint Ansgar. With a 57-0 win over Newman Catholic, the Saint Ansgar football team clinched a share of the Class A, District 4 title, and watched as senior running back Jack Sievert set school history.
The scoring started early for Saint Ansgar. On their first drive of the game, the Saints went 42 yards for a touchdown. Sievert took the ball from the three yard line for the score, a touchdown that tied him with Dayton Smith for the most career touchdowns in school history.
In the second quarter, Sievert scored again on a 12-yard run, to set a new Saint Ansgar record.
"It's amazing," Sievert said. "But all the credit goes to the lineman. Without them, I wouldn't have had anywhere to run."
Seivert finished with 84 rushing yards on Friday night, along with three touchdowns.
While Sievert took the spotlight on Friday, fellow running back Ryan Cole also came up big. With four minutes left in the first half, Cole ran the ball 55 yards for a touchdown, to put the Saints up 29-0 over the Knights.
"We play three running backs all at one time, so he gives us a good secondary option," Clevenger said. "He's certainly been a big-time player for us, and he broke off a nice run tonight."
Cole finished with 103 yards on the ground for the Saints.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
The Saints extended the lead to 36-0 just prior to halftime when senior Adam Williams intercepted a pass from Newman Catholic quarterback Sammy Kratz at the 40 yard line, and ran it in for a pick-six.
The Saints then got the ball to begin the second half, and started their drive at the Newman 20-yard line after a big kick-return from Lorne Isler put the team in excellent field position. The Saints handed the ball to Carter Salz four times, the fourth one three-yard touchdown to give Saint Ansgar a 43 point lead.
Sievert scored his final touchdown of the night near the end of the third quarter, a 27-yard score that put the Saints up by 50. Finally, with a minute left in the game, the Saints scored one final time on a 1-yard hand-off, for the winning score of 57-0.
Last season's failure was a bitter pill to swallow for the Saints. Late in the year, the team lost to Newman Catholic for its first district loss in five years. After finishing with a 6-3 record, the Saints missed the postseason for the first time in 16 years, a snub that seemed to motivate the Saints to new heights. This year, the Saints are currently the No. 2 ranked team in Class A, behind only West Hancock, and looked poised for a deep postseason run.
"We're back where we want to be," head coach Drew Clevenger said. "Last year, we felt that we were one of the top 16 teams, the new RPI system didn't see it that way, ... it was bitter to miss it and disappointing. We're happy to be back in that conversation this year."
With their perfect record, the Saints are in first place at 5-0 in district play. Second-place South Winneshiek beat Central Springs by a 66-14 score on Friday. If the Saints lose next week and the Warriors win, the teams would be tied for the district title.
The Saints will finish up their regular season next Friday, at Central Springs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.