If you take a drive around St. Ansgar, you can tell that this is a town that loves its high school sports.
As you drive into the town, one of the most noticeable things is the color of the street signs, Saints red and white. The daycare located right next to the high school is called Wee Saints Daycare.
This is a town, and a school, with a storied sports history, including a 2011 Class 1A football state championship.
On Friday night against Newman Catholic, senior running back Jack Seivert took his place in St. Ansgar lore, as he broke the all-time team record with his 52nd career touchdown This broke the previous record of 51 held by 2017 graduate Dayton Smith.
“It’s amazing I guess, but all the credit goes to the linemen,” Sievert said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have anywhere to run. They always know their assignments. They do a great job of going to the film over the week, and knowing the defense we’re going to be playing against.”
Sievert has come a long way since his freshman season. That year, he sat and learned behind several upperclassmen starters, including Smith. Sievert got two hand-offs, for three yards on varsity that year. This season, Sievert has 177 rush attempts, 1,382 yards, and 29 touchdowns for the undefeated Saints.
“Jack would be the first to tell you that there have been a lot of great players before him, and he has been fortunate to play with some great players over the past four years,” head coach Drew Clevenger said. “Jack has had an outstanding senior year, and he is doing great things for us.”
On the record-breaking night against Newman Catholic, Sievert and Clevenger didn’t seem to know that a new record had been set until the game was over.
“My guess is that he probably wasn’t even aware of it.” Clevenger said. "It kind of snuck up on me. I knew he was close, and some of our former players do a better job of keeping track of that than we do. Maybe he was aware, but it’s certainly nothing we’ve talked about.”
In addition to dominating on the gridiron, Sievert was the second-leading rebounder for the Saints’ basketball team, held opponents to a .171 batting average as a pitcher on the baseball team, and competed as a high-jumper on the school track team.
According to Clevenger, four-sport athletes are more common in St. Ansgar than you might think.
“Here in St. Ansgar, we want to be the home of the four-sport athlete,” Clevenger said. “Schools our size, we need those kids. Our coaches do a great job of working together, and we just want kids competing. We expect kids to lift in the weight room year round, and we expect them to compete as hard as they can in whatever is in season.”
In addition to his on-field dominance, Sievert has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates. He is a player that Clevenger hopes his younger players watch and try to model themselves after, both in the weight room and on the field. Sievert is not afraid to speak out in big moments, a trait his coach is grateful for.
"He’s vocal when he needs to be," Clevenger said. "He’s been great. Jack understands what's popular is not always right, and what is right is not always popular. He’s not afraid to voice his opinion, and help lead us in the right direction."
Sievert’s performance this season on the football field has earned the attention of area college coaches. He admits that he is making visits and in the process of deciding where to go in 2020, but remained tight-lipped when asked where he would be taking his talents.
That decision will come later, for Sievert has a lot more to accomplish before putting away his high school football cleats. The win over the Knights clinched a share of the district title for the Saints, who are ranked No. 2 in Class A, behind only West Hancock.
Unfinished business
This comes after the 2018 season, where the Saints were left out of the postseason for the first time since 2002. That snub stung the program, leaving Sievert and the rest of the seniors eager to get back to the playoffs, and win the program’s second state title.
“We’ve got to get back there,” Sievert said. “We’ve got to do everything we can. It’s the last go-around, and we’ve got to make the most of it.”
At the beginning of the season, Sievert said that he knew his role as a team leader would expand, and he was ready to take that challenge. But even he has been surprised by the numbers he has put up this year.
“I was definitely hoping for it I guess,” Sievert said. “Not necessarily expecting it. We’ve got three guys in the backfield, so I was expecting it to be a little more spread between the three of us.”
Even with Sievert getting the vast majority of the snaps, junior Ryan Cole has had an outstanding season. Cole has 68 rushing attempts and 821 yards, a total that leaves both his teammates and his head coach very hopeful for the future of the program, post-Sievert.
“It is how we do things here. We want to build them up and keep them flowing through the pipeline,” Clevenger said. “Kids keep working hard in the weight room and emulate the guys that they see that are seniors. We have been able to have a pretty nice run doing that the last couple decades.”
The Saints will play on Friday at Central Springs. With a St. Ansgar win and a South Winneshiek loss, St. Ansgar would win the outright district title. After a year away from the bright lights of the playoffs, the Saints are ready to go on a deep run, which they hope ends with them raising a trophy on the turf of the UNI Dome.
"We’ve had a pretty successful history," Clevenger said. "That leads to high expectations from your kids. Our kids expect to compete for district titles every year, and expect to get in the playoffs every year. I think they did a good job in the off-season, like we typically do around here. We’ve had great leadership out of our seniors, and good blending with our younger guys. It’s been a really unselfish group."
