Seniors step up for Newman Catholic football to record best district finish since '18

Doug Taylor was in the stands for Newman Catholic's Week 1 victory over Central Springs. In those moments, he started to miss playing football.

The University of Iowa baseball commit took his junior year away from the gridiron to get in the best shape possible for baseball, which required to play in showcases.

"I knew my senior year I'd miss it more," Taylor said. "They've came out for sports for me and I figured that I was doing them an injustice if I didn't go out for them. It was the right decision.

"I'm 6-foot-6, 210 (pounds), I don't fit in sitting in the stands."

So he decided to join the Knights the week of their Class A District 2 victory against West Hancock. His frame moved him to play the tight end position, a new role compared to his sophomore year.

It has fit like a glove.

Taylor hauled in two passes from his best friend Max Burt in Newman's 49-27 victory over North Union to clinch a Class A District 2 runner-up finish and snare a home playoff game next week in the opening round.

Its opponent will be Hudson for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Newman Catholic High School.

"Just learning everyday in practice, but it has come pretty quickly," Taylor said.

The catching four passes for 66 yards was the impact Taylor had on the offensive side. His pass rushing defensively turned the tide in the third quarter.

He broke up a pass from Warriors QB Carter Morphew on second down when they were knocking on the door for six then on third, he rushed and forced a quick throw.

"One of the things we changed this week was starting Doug at the right end to utilize his quickness to get some pressure," Knights head coach Rich McCardle said. 'It worked out."

The fourth down play, Taylor got pressure and forced another early throw that went right into the hands of Noah Hamilton for a turnover.

Burt proceeded to pickoff Morphew one drive later.

"It was kind of a bend-don't-break defense," McCardle said. "They did a much better job in the second half tackle technique."

Taylor wasn't the only senior that had his bright light moments over the Warriors. Three others stepped up on the stat sheet and a couple others were key cogs in the trenches.

Burt piled up six total touchdowns, three passing and three rushing, plus converted a pair of two-point tries in a stretch of 35 straight points from Newman's offense.

Hamilton finished with 40 yards on five catches with a score from six yards out that got Newman on the board in the first quarter. Tyler Wolf finished with 119 yards rushing as its fullback.

Wolf had four runs of 10-plus yards and got into the second level of North Union's defense several times in his 16 carries.

And he gave all the credit to the boys up front.

"I was ready to step up," Wolf said. "I love our line."

McCardle felt very confident and comfortable with Wolf being thrusted into getting more touches in the backfield and still relaying the defensive plays into the huddle.

"He's been on my radar since he was an eighth grader," McCardle said. "Every time you talk to him about football, he lights up. Gave us very valuable yards."

Over the six-game winning streak to close the regular season, Newman has piled up at least 40 points and have shown to be more than balanced. There was a 60-yard difference between the ground game and the passing game on Friday.

Just like last year, Week 2 proved to be a turning point for the Knights.

Only this time, they get to be on their home grass once the postseason starts.

"It is always fun playing in front of the home crowd, we have awesome fans," Burt said. "Just get back to the way we do things. We've been pretty versatile and that's been big for us."

McCardle stated that he had a hard time initially getting grasp on how to motivate this senior class. He referred to them as "lowkey" and not the ra-ra type of athletes.

One thing that has emulated in all of them is the ability to win, no matter the sport.

"They do their business extremely well," McCardle said. "They're a smooth, steady group and they don't really get rattled. Just a calm presence about them."

Thursday nights are when the seniors get together at a house and just hang out, eat dinner and let loose for a bit. There is a bond, a chemistry infused within that group of 11.

Or as Burt and Wolf echoed, they're brothers.

"This is the reason why I came out, for the memories," Wolf said. "A lot of us, we've known each other since kindergarten. We've bonded closely as people."

It is one of the main reasons why Taylor decided to come back. He wasn't going to miss one last ride with guys he's grown up with his entire life in Mason City.

And no one wants the ride to end.

"A lot of us have been playing since we were young, playing at the varsity level," Burt said. "It is crazy how time flies. We're with each other all the time. We enjoy each other's company."