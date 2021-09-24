Secondary powers Hampton-Dumont-CAL to blowout win over Charles City

Of the 10 drives in the game, HDC started in Comets territory seven times.

"Field position is a huge part of the game and we were on top of it," Miller said.

All Charles City head coach Byran Bjorklund could do was shake his head afterwards. His starting quarterback Calvin Hanson threw four interceptions and stared down Ian Collins most of the night.

"Shell-shocked, not serious enough to what we want to accomplish," Bjorklund said. "Some of those picks were off receivers hands, too. It was a collective effort."

And the Comets running game was far from effective. They totaled less than 50 yards on the ground for the third straight game and continue to average barely one yard per game.

Yet Charles City was not shut out.

Sophomore QB Jordan Foster came in during the fourth quarter and tossed a 21-yard TD to Collins in the first six seconds then ended a 12-play, 66-yard drive with a 2-yard pass to Trimel Christian.

Foster missed just three throws in nine attempts. Collins had over 100 total offensive yards himself (99 receiving, 48 rushing).

"It is a team that doesn't want to quit," Bjorklund said.