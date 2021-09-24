Secondary powers Hampton-Dumont-CAL to blowout win over Charles City

Marco Guerrero made a football play. Gavin Meader received a gift. Tony Valenzuela did too. Zayden Erdman laid out on the sideline.
While the Hampton-Dumont-CAL front seven has received some well deserved praise for disrupting the opponents offense in the first four weeks with a district high nine sacks and second most tackles for loss with 25, its secondary was the star on Friday night.
A giant and bright star.
Those four Bulldogs all came away with a first half interception, part of six turnovers in the opening 24 minutes as they earned a homecoming dismantling of Charles City 49-14 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School in the Class 3A, District 3 opener.
"The kids executed the game plan very well and their effort was outstanding," HDC head coach Cole Miller said. "They were able to put it all together."
Five of the six turnovers turned into points.
After a fumble recovery on Charles City's third drive, Cal Heeran found running back Logan Pfeffer on the flat and went towards the corner for a 14-yard touchdown to go up two possessions.
On the first play of the second quarter, Meader took off 32 yards for a pick-six. Then on the ensuing kickoff, HDC (3-2, 1-0 District 3) forced a fumble and Tate Schmitt capped the drive with an 11-yard TD catch from Heeran to lead 28-0 with 9 minutes, 39 seconds left in the half.
"I saw him overthrow a couple throws before that, I just read it off his hands," Meader said. "We've made a lot of plays on defense, but today we capitalized."
HDC drove 48 yards on nine plays and Logan Pfeffer plunged forward for a 2-yard score after Valenzuela's INT to send the game into a running clock with 3:59 left.
Guerrero caught a 14-yard pass from Heeran to end the first half as the Bulldogs led 42-0. Heeran, crowned HDC's homecoming king, tossed for 149 first half yards and four touchdowns.
"The coaches have been putting me in a position to succeed," Heeran said.
Yet the one possession after a turnover that didn't result in points may have led to the barrage later on.
The Bulldogs were stopped on 4th and 3 inside the Charles City 5-yard line. Their defense forced a punt and flipped the field. Schmitt caught a 21-yard throw from Heeran for the first score of the night.
"We were able to use that to our advantage," Miller said.
Will Sackville sprinted 58 yards on the quarterback keeper in the final three minutes of the contest to put the final dagger in the Comets (2-3, 0-1) hearts.
Guerrero finished with 68 receiving yards while Schmitt had 49 as each caught three passes. The Bulldogs finished with double digit first downs and only punted once.
Of the 10 drives in the game, HDC started in Comets territory seven times.
"Field position is a huge part of the game and we were on top of it," Miller said.
All Charles City head coach Byran Bjorklund could do was shake his head afterwards. His starting quarterback Calvin Hanson threw four interceptions and stared down Ian Collins most of the night.
"Shell-shocked, not serious enough to what we want to accomplish," Bjorklund said. "Some of those picks were off receivers hands, too. It was a collective effort."
And the Comets running game was far from effective. They totaled less than 50 yards on the ground for the third straight game and continue to average barely one yard per game.
Yet Charles City was not shut out.
Sophomore QB Jordan Foster came in during the fourth quarter and tossed a 21-yard TD to Collins in the first six seconds then ended a 12-play, 66-yard drive with a 2-yard pass to Trimel Christian.
Foster missed just three throws in nine attempts. Collins had over 100 total offensive yards himself (99 receiving, 48 rushing).
"It is a team that doesn't want to quit," Bjorklund said.
HDC embarks on the most difficult stretch of its season, back-to-back games against two top-6 teams in 3A No. 6 Independence then 3A No. 5 West Delaware.
"Play with nothing to lose," Meader said. "This is a good game to win and next week we go prepare."
Charles City faces Center Point-Urbana for its homecoming next Friday. The Comets will look to snap a three-game skid.
"It is hard to go out like that," Collins said. "Couple games don't go our way. We got to bounce back next week."
