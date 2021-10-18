Scouting the seven area playoff games on Friday night

Friday night will open the postseason in four of the seven Iowa High School Athletic Association football classifications.

There are seven games featuring area schools, three each in Class 2A and Class A, with one in 8-Player.

Here is a quick glance at the matchups.

Class 2A

Spirit Lake at OSAGE

For being a district champion, the Green Devils got the exact opposite of a good draw. They will host the sixth-ranked Indians, arguably the strongest team that finished fourth in their district, at Sawyer Field.

Spirit Lake had a stint as the top-ranked team in 2A and is coming off a 21-14 win over the current No. 1 team in the classification, Southeast Valley. District 2 featured four teams that was ranked inside the top-10 numerous times this season.

The Indians posses a smothering defense with a 2A-best 29 sacks and 65 tackles for loss, fourth highest in 2A. They have four receivers with over 100 yards and all with at least two touchdowns.

Osage heads into the first round riding a four-game winning streak. It claimed the District 3 title with a higher 17-point differential over Clear Lake and New Hampton.

The Green Devils have scored over 35 points in the last three contests. They have a near 1,000 yard rusher in Brayden Onken and five receivers that are at 175 yards or more.

Both teams have nine interceptions this season.

Unity Christian at CLEAR LAKE

A matchup of 5-3 teams that each have their own strengths will take place at Lions Field.

The Lions are averaging 35.1 points per game while the Knights are allowing 8.8 points per game in their five wins and 43.6 in the three losses. Only twice this season did Clear Lake not amass more than 25 points.

Unity Christian has given the reins of the offense to freshman quarterback Braedan Bosma this season. He has 12 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and has a clear top-two targets in junior Jacob Van Donge and senior Bo Byl.

Clear Lake has one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in 2A with Carson Toebe having 31 total touchdowns (15 passing, 16 rushing) and 2,009 yards of total offense by himself.

GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA at West Lyon

The Cardinals claimed the final auto bid in District 3 with a win over Forest City. They now get the seventh-ranked Wildcats, champions from District 1 who have not lost since Week 2.

GHV overcame an 0-5 start to the year with two wins in the final three weeks. Two of those losses came against district foes by a touchdown each. Its offense has been run-heavy with three tailbacks plus QB Owen Pueggel combining for 1,280 yards and 14 touchdowns.

West Lyon has had four different quarterbacks throw at least one pass , but its offense, like the Cardinals, is successful on the ground. Jaxon Meyer has the team-high in yards and touchdowns with two others eclipsing 70 touches.

The Wildcats secondary has been ruthless with 13 interceptions. Three players have ran one back for a touchdown.

Class A

Alta-Aurelia at WEST HANCOCK

The Eagles have been the top-ranked team in Class A since the first poll published by the Associated Press. They'll likely not be removed from that spot entering their home matchup against the Warriors.

The two teams share a pair of common opponents: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn and North Union.

West Hancock beat both of those teams by a combined score of 62-13 while Alta-Aurelia went 1-1, losing to HMS by 44 and triumphing over North Union 36-20.

The Warriors started off 3-0 then stumbled down the stretch and finished 3-3 in District 1. They are led by senior Preston McCoy, who sits 30 yards away from 1,000 total rushing and receiving, plus 13 total TD's and has a team highs with 57.5 tackles, four sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

West Hancock has pitched back-to-back shutouts to win the District 2 championship. It has gone to a two-quarterback system that has had plenty of success plus a 1,000-yard rusher in fullback Mathew Francis.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC at East Buchanan

The Knights have had no problems putting points up on the board in their six wins, reaching 30 in every victory. The third place team from District 2 has put up just 19 total in the two losses.

They'll face the second place team from District 4 in the ninth-ranked Buccaneers, whose only loss was to second-ranked North Linn. They have not allowed a team to reach 20 points in their seven wins.

East Buchannan has a workhorse running back in senior Adam Hackett, who has over 1,200 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. Its defense has generated eight fumbles and 16 interceptions.

Newman Catholic has been lock down in the secondary with 12 interceptions, led by four from sophomore Toby Keston. Its quarterback Max Burt has thrown 11 TD's to just two INT's and is one of three players to have at least eight rushing scores.

ST. ANSGAR at Grundy Center

No, this is not a typo. A contest between two traditional powers will take place in the first round.

The Saints are in danger of their first losing season in over a decade if they don't pull off an upset. They recently snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Lake Mills to snatch the fourth spot in District 2.

Ranked fifth in Class A, the Spartans have given up a grand total of 10 points since their Week 2 setback to Dike-New Hartford and they only gave up 13 points in that contest.

Logan Knaack has been the engine of Grundy Center as its quarterback with 16 touchdowns, leading rusher by piling up 578 yards and nine scores plus anchoring the secondary with a team-high five INT's.

St. Ansgar has six rushers over 100 yards, paced by Lorne Isler's 999 and team best 11 TD's. Its defense has recovered 10 fumbles.

8-Player

NORTHWOOD-KENSETT at Kee High

This matchup is one of two in the first round that features a district runner-up against a third-place district team. The Hawks fit under the former and the Vikings represent the latter.

Kee High was unbeaten until it couldn't hold a lead against Easton Valley at home, but still get a home game in the opening round. Its offense is balanced behind senior QB Damon Weber's 25 passing touchdowns and three ball carriers each with over 60 touches and nearly 1,500 rushing yards.

The Hawks have three players with at least five sacks and three with double digit tackles for loss numbers.

Northwood-Kensett has no secret in its offensive game plan and that is running the ball. It is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, led by Tyler Mills and Drew Wilder each having over 700 yards and 10 scores apiece.

The Vikings have forced 15 turnovers this season.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

