Saints putting 'uncharacteristic' 2021 season behind them

You can hear it in their voice. You can see it on the practice field. You can feel it in the atmosphere.

The legacy of St. Ansgar football is one built on double digit winning seasons, deep postseason runs and trips to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

So when that program looks at a 3-6 record and a first round exit in the Class A playoffs last fall, the mood is far from positive. It has fueled the Saints to make sure this season isn't a repeat.

"That's not what we want," senior lineman Ryan Hackbart said. "That's a main driving factor for us."

There's a newly lit fire under St. Ansgar after coaches and players dubbed last season's record as "uncharacteristic," but its head coach Drew Clevenger made sure to point out the effort wasn't uncharacteristic.

For much of the year, the Saints battled the injury bug. Guys who would have been key pieces were down and some dealt with season-enders. It forced Clevenger to play more sophomores than he usually does.

That led to growing pains.

"Not something we've had happened here in quite awhile," Clevenger said. "It was a unique situation. We have five or six kids that were full service guys as sophomores and they should be day one ready to go this year."

Now, those sophomores have a year of experience under their belt. Could it pay dividends?

There's optimism it can.

"It definitely will help," senior quarterback Tate Mayer. "We want to bring back the toughness."

Gone is all-district fullback Lorne Isler and his over 1,100 rushing yards plus 11 touchdowns, but there's a trifecta of juniors expected to get the bulk of the carries.

Connor King ran for two touchdowns on 32 carries and averaged over six yards per touch. Regan Witt tied for the third most carries with 43 and ran for 171 yards.

Christian Michels, after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 3, is back on the field and healthy.

"They're certainly in the conversation," Clevenger said. "They're all experienced guys, certainly much different kids physically than they were a year ago and hopefully their heads won't be swimming quite as much."

Mayer returns at quarterback after seven total touchdowns and north of 600 combined yards. It will be his fourth year in the Saints offense and at the highest speed, he's more prepared.

The southpaw admitted he wasn't too happy with how he played as a junior. He's aiming for more in his final year donning a red and white jersey.

"We're looking to play the best and be the best," Mayer said.

St. Ansgar returns three offensive lineman as well. Will Knowlton, who has the most receiving yards back at 20 on one catch, doesn't expect there to be a drop off in production.

"Doing as much as we can to get back to where we want to be," the senior said. "With those running backs, we got a lot of firepower. Hopefully they can turn it up."

Mayer and Hackbart return the most experience defensively 72.5 total tackles, 45 of them coming from Mayer that led the Saints. Clevenger is expecting a big year out of Hackbart.

At 6-foot-5 and nearly 230 pounds, he is the tallest player on St. Ansgar's roster and one of the biggest. He had one sack and three tackles for loss last season.

"He's grown into a man," Clevenger said. "We need him to take a big jump not only from a players standpoint, but from a leadership standpoint."

Hackbart isn't shying away from setting and meeting his high goals.

"I have high expectations for myself, which I kind of like the pressure," he said.

The secondary replaces Bradley Hackenmiller has a ball hawk defensive back, but Clevenger believes he's got more than enough pieces to put together a stout back four.

From Week 4 until the first round of the playoffs, St. Ansgar allowed over 30 points in five of those games. It lost four straight, three of them to district foes, by double digit points.

"Everyone is expected to step in," Knowlton said.

Class A District 2 featured three teams with a winning record last year, two ranked in the Associated Press top-10 poll and the eventual state champion in West Hancock.

The non-conference portion of the Saints schedule features the traditional Mitchell County rivalry game with Osage in Week 1 and a North Tama squad that loses its do-it-all quarterback and key members of its defense.

"We always believe in scheduling up," Clevenger said. "It is a very fine district. We don't have a lot of time to grow into things, we need to be ready to go from day one."

Over the winter, spring and summer months, St. Ansgar's football athletes were putting in extended time in work. Whether it was offseason training or playing another sport, its returners were putting in the time.

And now, the Saints are hoping it pays off to the tune of a winning season, a deep playoff push and a potential trek to Cedar Falls.

You know, the standard.

"Everybody is ready," Hackbart said. "We've been pushing harder. We've been a lot more up tempo. I'm pumped up."