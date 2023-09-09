SAINT ANSGAR — Class A No. 5 Saint Ansgar is used to playing in big games, especially against perennial district opponent West Hancock.

On Friday, the Saints were afraid of no challenge. They knocked off the top-ranked Eagles 24-15 at home.

A pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns sealed the Saint Ansgar win after West Hancock pulled within three on a quick touchdown at the start of the second half.

But it was the solid defensive play all game from Drew Clevenger's squad that pulled out the win. The Saints allowed just 132 yards.

"Our defense was outstanding all night long," Clevenger said. "It was tough sledding."

Saint Ansgar never trailed in the game after scoring on a 32-yard field goal from Connor King.

It was the first point West Hancock allowed this season and helped the Saints avoid the dominance that the Eagles typically bring from the first play of the game.

"I don't know if we needed to get the first points; basically we needed to survive," Clevenger said. "They come out and overwhelm people with their speed and physicality. We knew we needed to match them right away because that is what they do to teams. Things can snowball and go downhill quick."

FOUR DOWNS

Turnover bug... bites?: Saint Ansgar turned the ball over three times in the game, including on its first two possessions, but was able to hold steady for the night.

West Hancock's Kellen Smith intercepted two Jayce Schwiesow passes.

Overall, the Eagles won the turnover battle 3-1.

"If you told me we were down in turnovers and up like that, I would not have guessed it," Clevenger said. "A couple of times the ball didn't come out quite right and a couple of times I didn't put Jayce in the right spot. ... Obviously, we are not happy about the turnover but really happy for our kids."

Despite losing the turnover department, the Saints kept plugging away, especially on defense to hold the game steady.

"We just kept playing," Clevenger said. "We at least had the threat of throwing the ball and we were able to get the option game going."

The offense despite coughing the ball up, led by touchdown runs from King and M

'We got beat': It was not the missed opportunities in the turnover department that bugged West Hancock coach Mark Sanger. It was how his Eagles, notorious for their physicality, were beaten up front.

With that, a few back-breaking penalties and other mistakes, Saint Ansgar was able to take control and never look back.

"There are no ifs, ands or buts. They were more physical," Sanger said. "We got outplayed tonight. We knew coming in we needed to figure some stuff out but I think we figured some things out. Pretty obvious."

That disparity became critical in the second half when Saint Ansgar seemingly converted every third and fourth down it faced.

Sanger said the inability to get off the field disrupted all of West Hancock's rhythm, especially the little groove it found after Mitchell Smith's 25-yard touchdown run after the break.

"When you lose the physicality battle and you make mental mistakes, it's not a good combination," Sanger said. "Good teams expose that. That is exactly what they did."

Moving forward: It was no secret coming into the season West Hancock was one of the contenders for the Class A crown. The Eagles were ranked No. 1 for a reason.

Before the season, multiple players said the team needed to take practice a little more seriously this season. After the loss, Sanger said that they needed to prepare better for a big game.

"If you don't prepare like it's a game, you are not going to play at the top level that you should," Sanger said. "We need to learn how to prepare for a big game instead of going through the motions."

Sanger said the season isn't over with the one loss. The Eagles still sit in the driver's spot to claim a playoff berth.

"We knew coming in we had some things to figure out," Sanger said. "A lot of football left. You never know what happens down the road."

Mutual respect: Saint Ansgar and West Hancock each have storied histories.

The rivalry between them though has not quite bud yet with six meetings, all in the last 11 years. Including Friday, four of the six matchups have been decided by single digits.

Sanger said West Hancock knew it was traveling to a tough opponent, one that was a different test from the first two weeks.

Clevenger, though, said West Hancock is an admirer of the Eagles program and late coach Bob Sanger.

"I certainly have a lot of respect for West Hancock football," Clevenger said. "I don't care if you are talking 5A to eight-man, they are up there with anybody. Their program has been tremondous sincce the late 60s when Bob was there and Mark is a close friend. ... It was a fun game tonight and we are fortunate to come out with a win."