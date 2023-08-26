SAINT ANSGAR — In need of a first down late, Saint Ansgar caught a break.

A defensive holding call moved the chains for the Saints to come away with a 25-24 come-from-behind win over rival Osage and reclaim the L.R. Falk Trophy on Friday night.

Saint Ansgar took a 12-0 lead in the first half but let it slip away in the first seven minutes of the third quarter. A pair of big plays sparked the comeback.

“We showed a lot of resiliency,” Saints coach Drew Clevenger said. “It’s a 48-minute game. We were fortunate to come out on top, either team could have. We are certainly happy with it.”

After scoring on the second play of scrimmage and building up the double-digit lead, Saint Ansgar looked in cruise control until the second-half turnaround from the Green Devils.

Saints’ quarterback Jayce Schwiesow was happy to see the team rally back and take the win.

“I didn’t know if we would come together like that,” he said. “We played really well as a team. We don’t really have any studs this year, but I knew we have a lot of guys that are going to pull in the same direction.”

FOUR DOWNS FROM THE GAME

The friendly connection: The Saints are not known for their passing prowess. Schwiesow only attempted five throws all night, completing three, but they were all timely.

The turning point in the first half was a 43-yard touchdown pass from Schwiesow to Dylan Brumm. It was a third-and-long and Brumm caught a perfectly-placed pass and ran the rest in.

The same happened again in the third quarter after Osage took the lead.

Brumm found a little open space behind the defense, Schwiesow found him, and the junior receiver took it 63 yards to the house to regain the lead for good.

“It was a little out of pocket for us a little bit,” Clevenger said.

Despite the limited chances to air the ball out in a game, Schwiesow and Brumm practice the scenarios often. It happened to work twice Friday night.

“I knew where I needed to put it and Dylan is one of the fastest kids I know,” Schwiesow said. “I knew if I put it out there, he was going to make a play on it.”

Mistakes and missed opportunities: Errors plagued Osage all night in Chris Kyhl’s debut, beginning on the first play from scrimmage when a snap went over quarterback Max Knudsen’s head. Saint Ansgar recovered and scored on the next play.

Later in the half, Knudsen had a pass intercepted and two more drives stalled in the redzone for no points.

In the second half, Osage had a potential go-ahead touchdown called back which ended a well-worked drive.

“We have to execute,” Green Devil coach Chris Kyhl said. “It’s the little things like that we have to clean up. We knew with a young football team we would have some growing pains, but there is no excuse for that.”

Despite having some veterans on the field like Knudsen, there were plenty of new faces for Osage. And it showed at times against a well-established Saint Ansgar squad.

Kyhl said that a great summer from the Green Devils, including a camp at Upper Iowa, proved the talent and he likes where they are headed.

“I love our kids and the way we battled,” he said. “For our young guys, it was trial by fire and they are going are going to be a heck of a lot better a week from now.”

Sensational sophomore: The grade may fool a few when watching Osage’s Quinn Street.

He’s still a sophomore, but after a great freshman year in 2022, he’s not new to the varsity football team. He was even voted as a captain for this season.

The receiver was electric with each touch of the ball in the loss — running through defenders and juking out others. He finished the night with 14 catches for 137 yards.

The production slowed in the second half when the physical play caught up to Street.

“He’s just an explosive athlete,” Kyhl said. “I wish we could have kept him healthier. He’s a warrior. He’s a really good football player and one of our captains for good reason.”

‘We will see a lot of things we didn’t do well’: Despite the comeback win against a bigger school, Clevenger said there was a lot for his team to work on.

While he admitted Osage made a lot of great plays, he lamented missed assignments that led to Green Devil touchdowns and missed blocks that stalled drives.

All things fixable, he said. And most of them are just first-game mistakes.

“I don’t think we are a very good football team right now,” Clevenger said. “I think we have a chance to be a pretty good football team down the road, but you do that by practicing and getting better each day.”

The standard at Saint Ansgar is high too. The Saints have made the playoffs in 18 of the past 20 seasons.

Schwiesow said that the standard never graduates, and the team needs to continue improving to reach it.

“I think if we want to be good this year, we are going to have to come together as a team. Everyone is going to have to love everyone,” he said.

A look ahead to Week 2: Saint Ansgar travels to North Union, Osage hosts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Mason City takes on rival Fort Dodge at Dodger Stadium and Clear Lake has its first home game of the season against New Hampton.

Close Saint Ansgar's Jayce Schwiesow breaks a tackle for a first-down run against Osage on Friday night in Week 1 action in Saint Ansgar. Osage's Max Knudsen rushes towards the end zone against Saint Ansgar on Friday night in Week 1 action in Saint Ansgar. Saint Ansgar's Dylan Brumm catches his first of two touchdown passes against Osage on Friday night in Week 1 action in Saint Ansgar. Osage's Quinn Street breaks a tackle for a first down reception against Saint Ansgar on Friday night in Week 1 action in Saint Ansgar. Osage's Max Knudsen loads up for a throw to Quinn Street against Saint Ansgar on Friday night in Week 1 action in Saint Ansgar. Saint Ansgar's Korben Michels runs past an Osage defender on Friday night in Week 1 action in Saint Ansgar. Saint Ansgar's Jayce Schwiesow throws his second touchdown pass of the game against Osage on Friday night in Week 1 action in Saint Ansgar. PHOTOS: Saint Ansgar football holds Osage for L.R. Falk Trophy