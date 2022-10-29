Round of 16 Football Roundup: Clear Lake, Newman, Osage all see seasons end

Clear Lake faced one of the best teams it ever has this fall. Osage gave up a lot of big plays and couldn't keep up. Newman Catholic ran into a stifling defense.

Those three area teams all couldn't extend their season one more week.

The Class 2A seventh-ranked Green Devils fell to fifth-ranked OABCIG 34-22 at Sawyer Field. For the second straight season, Osage's season ends at the hand of an opponent from District 2.

Falcons quarterback Beckett DeJean darted for a couple long touchdown runs and got points against a Green Devils (7-3) defense that had been stingy over the last few weeks.

Osage, down 13-7, got a safety late in the second quarter and after a long return from Quinn Street, set itself up in field goal range. Landon Arends missed a 44-yard field goal as time expired.

OABCIG outscored the Green Devils by eight in the second half. Street, Mac Muller and Max Knudsen plus other key players anchor their 2023 roster.

Also in a 2A matchup between foes from District 2 and District 3, third-ranked Spirit Lake romped Clear Lake 43-21. The Lions turned the ball over three times and struggled in the trenches, giving up six sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

It marks back-to-back years Clear Lake (5-5) travels west in the Round of 16 and falters. Most of the offensive line plus QB Cael Stephany and tailback Titan Schmitt are expected to return next fall.

In Class A, sixth-ranked North Linn maintained a three-score lead at the half to triumph over Newman Catholic 28-14. After barely escaping the Round of 16, the Knights (8-2) saw their seven-game win streak snapped.

They also scored below 40 points for the first time since Week 2. Newman found the end zone once in the second quarter and third quarter. It will graduate QB Max Burt and two of its top targets in Doug Taylor and Noah Hamilton.

Toby Keston and Zach Sheldon will anchor a revamped Knights roster next fall.