Rockford's Ott selected to play in Iowa Shrine Bowl football game

Zach Ott of Rockford is among five North Iowa players selected to participate on the North squad in the 49th annual Iowa Shrine Bowl football game.

On July 24, a group of Iowa's most talented pre-college football players will line up across from each other in the UNI Dome for the premiere high school football game.

The players are selected by a process of nomination by coaches, balloting by state-wide sports media professionals, and official invitation from a representative of the Iowa Shrine Bowl.

The senior from Rockford led the Warriors with 54 tackles during the 2020 season, with 39 solo tackles, one sack and seven tackles for loss.

Other North Iowa players joining Ott on the North squad are:

• Lake Mills senior Caleb Bacon (team-high 103 tackles, 90 solo tackles and seven tackles for loss)

• St. Ansgar senior Sage Hulshizer (28.5 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, 3 sacks, 9 tackles for loss)

• West Fork's Levi Jannsen (41 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss)

• Clear Lake senior center Carson Krefft