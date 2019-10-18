The Rockford football team may have been the surprise in the state in 2018, as it not only ended a lengthy losing skid, the Warriors advanced to the championship game in the eight-player division.
For Rockford coach Torian Wolf, 2019 might be a more important season for the program.
“If it was one good year, it might have been said that it was a good player or class,” Wolf said.
In 2019, Rockford has adequately demonstrated that 2018 was not a fluke as the Warriors kept their playoff hopes alive and moved to 6-2 overall with a 30-28 win over Riceville on Friday.
A stiff southerly breeze made the game one dimensional as it was difficult for either team to adequately develop a passing offense.
The Wildcats used the wind in the first quarter to bolt out to a 16-0 lead which the Warriors trimmed to 16-8 at intermission.
Wolf, then, made a bold decision to open the second half as he elected to kick into the wind and gamble that his team could stay close through the third quarter and take advantage of the wind in the fourth.
Sullivan Fair had other ideas though as he returned the second-half kickoff 61 yards for a Riceville touchdown that put the Wildcats up 22-8.
You have free articles remaining.
Rockford managed to fight through the wind to pull within 28-24 entering the fourth quarter and took the lead on a six-yard run by Will Bushbaum with 8:34 remaining.
The Warriors missed a chance to put the game away when a drive stalled inside the Riceville five-line, but the Wildcats final drive stalled in Rockford territory after a pair of crucial penalties.
“We knew we had the athletes to catch up in the fourth,” Wolf said. “Having the wind really helped.”
Bushbaum finished with more than 200 yards of total offense.
The junior quarterback rushed for more than 150 yards and was 5-of-6 passing for 60 yards, including a touchdown strike to Brett Hansen.
Rockford travels to Northwood-Kensett on Friday in a regular-season finale that could have playoff implications.
Riceville (4-4) finishes its season on Friday when it travels to Gilbertville to face Don Bosco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.