Riverhawks can't keep pace with No. 3 Go-Hawks

MASON CITY – Third-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock was missing two key cogs Friday.

The engine still ran like a well-oiled machine.

The Go-Hawks averaged nearly 10 yards a carry as they rushed for 347 yards on 35 carries while improving to 7-0 with a 52-0 victory over Mason City.

WSR was without starting tackle Kale Miller and star defensive linemen Jake Walker was hurt during pre-game warmups.

McCrae Hagarty, Asa Newsom and Tyler Gayer all scored two rushing touchdowns, and Simon Ott had a 57-yard touchdown reception for WSR.

“We had a couple of guys go down this week, they will be back, but we had guys who stepped in and credit those guys for the hard work they do to be ready to be that next man in,” WSR head coach Mark Hubbard said.

After holding Mason City to little on its opening possession, the Go-Hawks methodically moved the ball down the field and scored on a Hagarty short touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead with 8:23 left in the first quarter.

The Riverhawks (4-3) quickly responded as Kale Hobart heaved a deep pass down the sideline that Kaden Tyler out-fought a pair of WSR defenders to catch for a 46-yard score and a 7-all tie with 5:24 left in the opening stanza.

Hobart finished 10 of 20 for 151 yards, and Tyler grabbed six of those passes for 114 yards.

“We just play as hard as we can and let the cards fall where they fall,” Mason City head coach John Lee said. “We told the kids all week long you just have to play every play with all your heart and whatever happens use the next play to get better as a football player.

“We are going to use Waverly-Shell Rock to make us better. Our goals are still intact. We haven’t had a winning season in 2009 and we are in position to do that.”

It was all Go-Hawks after the Tyler touchdown, however.

Gayer and Newsom would score before the first quarter was over to make it 22-7, and WSR kept on flying in the second as it tacked on 23 more points and lead 45-10 at halftime.

Hagarty finished with 90 rushing yards on nine carries, Newsom had 76 on three, and six runners had 35 or more rushing yards. Cole Marsh finished five of six passing for 127 yards.

On back-to-back possessions and a little more than three minutes apart Ott had his long touchdown catch and Newsom scored on a 50-yard run.

“We have players who really enjoy playing together and they have a lot of fun out there together and it is evident they enjoy playing this game,” Hubbard said.

With running clock to open the second half, the Go-Hawks marched down the field getting a 20-yard Gayer score to close out the scoring.

Waverly-SR;22;23;7;0 – 52

Mason City;7;3;0;0 – 10

WSR – McCrae Hagarty 1 run (Simon Ott kick)

MC – Kaden Tyler 46 pass from Kale Hobart (Brody Lee kick)

WSR – Tyler Gayer 3 run (Ott kick)

WSR – Asa Newsom 6 run (Ott run)

WSR – Ott 57 pass from Cole Marsh (Ott kick)

WSR – Newsom 50 run (Brady Ramker pass from Ott)

MC – Lee 30 FG

WSR – Hagarty 2 run (Ott kick)

WSR – Gayer 20 run (Ott kick)