Riverhawks, bound by trust within each other, seek more after win over Dodgers

There wasn't just the clash of helmets between Mason City and Fort Dodge, one of the most longstanding rivalries in North Iowa, happening on Friday night.

It was clash between the new and old mascots for Mason City. The new helmet donned the new logo for the Riverhawks, but the nickname on the black jerseys still read the other hawk.

John Lee did that for a reason.

"I hadn't really said this to anybody, but I'm really glad we wore those jerseys," Mason City's head coach said. "We had (Riverhawks) patches made. We'll always have (the old nickname) close to our heart."

It was a clash between a new Mason City team and an old mindset. For years, the program hasn't had a winning record yet produces all-state and all-district talent. Those accolades are, obviously, individual honors.

This bunch of Mason City players refuse to think about themselves.

"Just working together for the same goal to win games," senior quarterback Kale Hobart said. "I'm loving this new team. Having good chemistry, discipline (and) no fighting. Creating positive energy every single practice."

Is this tide turning within the program? Can the Riverhawks shift into an above .500 record for the first time in nearly a decade?

After their 35-30 triumph over Fort Dodge to bring back the Decker Trophy for the first time in 18 years, there is a new energy and attitude surrounding Mason City and belief those questions can be answered.

As Lee put it, "This team is special."

"All we talked about for three weeks is playing as a team, we can't be one guy," he added. "People preach it, but this year, we (had) to mean it. They're team players. We needed one hero and that was the new Riverhawks team."

Nothing was as new as two components of the Riverhawks roster that underwent a significant facelift.

Only Ben Lorence, their starting center, returned. Brady Anderson (left tackle), Cade Meyer (LG), Alex Kenward (RG) and Brody Lee (RT) were all new faces in the trenches. That group of five didn't allow Hobart to be sacked and fended off blitz packages by the Dodgers 3-4 defense.

They created a running lane on a stretch play to Tavien Banks on 4th and short in the first quarter and he darted 33 yards for the first touchdown of the contest.

"They meet on weekends, they watch film together, they eat lunch together," Coach Lee said. "I've always said offensive linemen need to be best friends and they take that to heart."

Following the graduations of Carter Thomas and Isaiah Washington, it created a hole to fill in the wide receiver room. So Hobart went out and recruited two of his best friends – Kaden Tyler and Tate Millsap – to join this fall.

Both Tyler and Millsap hadn't played competitive football since eighth grade.

"He tried to get me out last year; I just had a feeling about football," Tyler said. "I just ran with it."

Hobart and Tyler have had chemistry throughout their prep career, playing basketball together and being on a 1,600-meter relay that won a Drake Relays white flag over the spring.

They connected on touchdowns of 52 and 65 yards versus Fort Dodge.

"Kid is an athlete," Hobart said. "Great person. He showed out tonight. He's going to be a big weapon."

"I rushed over to the sideline, I was like 'Oh my,'" Tyler added. "It was a really good feeling.

Brayden Miller, one of the returners, hauled in nine catches. Reed Kruger, another returner, snared a pair. Hobart realized very quickly in fall camp, and over the summer, the chemistry needed to be established quick.

And quick it was.

"Some of my best friends, that chemistry comes easy," Hobart said.

Mason City (1-0) admitted it will take the weekend to celebrate the win against the Dodgers, but the schedule doesn't let up. It faces a seven-win team last season in Spencer next week, tangles with Charles City on the road in Week 3 and then gets perennial Class 4A top-10 foe in Webster City.

District play will open in Week 5 at home against Decorah.

"We just got to keep doing what we're doing," junior Darian Davis said. "Just keep getting better."

Coach Lee was nearly brought to tears basking in the victory. He stated no worries about about if the Riverhawks can come down from the emotional high and focus on the many more tasks ahead.

"I think pretty quick," he said. "They know what it takes to win. Continue fighting as a team."