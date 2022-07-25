Quartet of North Iowa athletes thankful for Shrine Bowl experience

CEDAR FALLS – Kadin Abele called it eye-opening.

The Lake Mills graduate echoed what his other North Iowa compadres shared about their week as participants in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday.

"We're here for this Shrine kids, raise money to help them have the best lives they can have," Abele said.

The backbone of the annual bowl game highlighting some of the best talent throughout the state, this year being the 50th edition, is the Shrine Foundation and the week leading up to the game.

It starts with a camp week where players will practice for the game, connect with other players plus understand the impact bestowed upon them to inspire children battling through medical conditions.

"It was really awesome," West Hancock grad Kane Zuehl said. "Everybody is great here. I'd do it all over again, for sure. I didn't know anything about it before, but I was impressed with how nice the Shriners' are."

A couple days before the game is the Shriners' Children Mini-Camp, where all the players are joined by hospital patients from across the region at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for games, interaction and stories.

Abele took it all in.

"A game like this that is bigger than just a football game," he said.

Clear Lake's Jagger Schmitt and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Evan Sloan were the other two players from the North Iowa area. Both were appreciative of the opportunity to play in what is dubbed an all-star game.

"It was completely different than what I expected," Sloan said. "The relationships I made with everybody was greater than I ever could have imagined."

All four were on the North all-star team that ended up winning the game 24-17 on a late defensive stand. Schmitt made one of the bigger plays of the game in the second half.

An all-state defensive back, Schmitt timed his jump defending a go-route and snared an interception.

"That sealed the game for us," Schmitt said. "It is just and honor to be here"

Sloan was the starting fullback and got several carries for chunk yardage. He did break a couple tackles on a run of at least six yards.

"I didn't take that for granted and I wanted to come up and make it a memorable experience," he said. "It is just a completely different game playing with the best guys in Iowa.

"You're going iron on iron."

Zuehl played some linebacker and registered a couple tackles while Abele was an outside receiver, but didn't garner a reception. Still, it didn't take away from the atmosphere.

Or the feeling of putting on their alma mater's helmet one final time.

"It felt amazing," Schmitt said. "Trust me, it fits. It will always fit."

It marked one final time for those four to represent their high school. All of them were incredibly thankful for the efforts coaches, teammates, teachers and community members bestowed upon them.

"The way West Hancock does everything is the way it should be," Zuehl said. "Proud in everything."

Abele and Schmitt will be playing college football starting in the fall. Schmitt has been training at Upper Iowa's campus since the first full week of July.

He's enjoyed the grind of weight training and college level workouts.

"I've been down there from Sunday nights until Thursday mornings, so that has helped me a lot," Schmitt said. "They're more intense."

Bound for Waldorf University and staying close to home, Abele is excited for the journey. The Warriors are prioritizing in-state talent and the all-state receiver fits the bill.

His top goal is to vie for playing time.

"I have relationships already with the guys that are also coming there," Abele said. "I want to make the travel team."

For Sloan and Zuehl, it marked the final time both played football and organized sports. Zuehl will be attending the University of Iowa while Sloan heads to Iowa State. The former will major in radiation sciences and the latter will pursue an engineering degree.

"It'll definitely be different, but it'll be good," Zuehl said. "I'm ready to move on."

Sloan was a three-sport athlete for GHV while Zuehl was a stout football player and wrestler. Both are at peace with the decisions.

"I had dreams for it to continue, but not all dreams come true," Sloan said. "I'm going to move on to my next chapter in life and build up who I am."

The Shrine Bowl allowed for those four to play together. They have been rivals on the field for all four years of their prep careers, but they played on the same team one time.

They didn't take it for granted.

"Being able to represent North Iowa, it is nice to be able to represent a place so many people know you," Abele said.