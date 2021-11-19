Plethora of area players named to Class A, District 2 all-district first team

Class A, District 2 was home of the state champion West Hancock football team. It also was home to some of the best players in the state.
Nineteen of those players were honored as all district first-team selections on Friday.
The state champion Eagles led the way with seven selections. On top of that, senior fullback Mathew Francis was named the district offensive MVP after rushing for 1,923 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Newman Catholic had five selections, St. Ansgar had four, Lake Mills had two and West Fork had one.
Below is the Class A, District 2 all-district first team. Players from the area are noted in bold.
First team
Sr. Kane Zuehl, West Hancock
Sr. Braden Walk, West Hancock
Sr. Llan Martinez, West Hancock
Sr. Logan Leerar, West Hancock
Jr. Rylan Barnes, West Hancock
Jr. Brighton Kudej, West Hancock
Sr. Parker Means, West Hancock
People are also reading…
Sr. Jase Wiebke, North Butler
Sr. Kolben Miller, North Butler
Jr. Dawson Testroet, North Butler
Sr. Nate Hawker, North Butler
Sr. Logan Ott, North Butler
Sr. Henry Pittenger, North Butler
Sr. Jack Maznio, Newman Catholic
Sr. Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic
Sr. Holden Hensley, Newman Catholic
Sr. James, Jennings, Newman Catholic
Jr. Max Burt, Newman Catholic
Sr. Lorne Isler, St. Ansgar
Jr. Tate Mayer, St. Ansgar
Sr. Bradley Hackenmiller, St. Ansgar
Jr. Ryan Hackbart, St. Ansgar
Jr. Bryer Prochniak, North Union
Sr. Christian Bierstedt, North Union
Sr. Aidan Fries, North Union
Sr. Kadin Abele, Lake Mills
Sr. Seth Hermanson, Lake Mills
Jr. Josiah Chibambo, West Fork
Area second-teamers
Sr. Alex Marks, West Hancock
Jr. Rhett Eisenman, West Hancock
Jr. Noah Hamilton, Newman Catholic
Jr. Jonathon Olsen, Newman Catholic
Sr. Joey Beyer, St. Ansgar
Sr. Kasey Hemann, St. Ansgar
Sr. Bennett Berger, Lake Mills
Sr. AJ Ramaker, Lake Mills
Sr. Jaxon McLemore, West Fork
So. Sage Suntken, West Fork
Area honorable mention
Jr. Jake Wood, West Hancock
Jr. Eric Martinez, West Hancock
Jr. Nick Udelhofen, Newman Catholic
Sr. Emmett Casey, Newman Catholic
Jr. Mikhail Meyer, St. Ansgar
Sr. McCabe Hendrickson, St. Ansgar
So. Logan Bacon, Lake Mills
Sr. Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills
Sr. Dakota Lau, West Fork
Sr. Ki Janssen, West Fork
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.