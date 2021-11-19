Plethora of area players named to Class A, District 2 all-district first team

Class A, District 2 was home of the state champion West Hancock football team. It also was home to some of the best players in the state.

Nineteen of those players were honored as all district first-team selections on Friday.

The state champion Eagles led the way with seven selections. On top of that, senior fullback Mathew Francis was named the district offensive MVP after rushing for 1,923 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Newman Catholic had five selections, St. Ansgar had four, Lake Mills had two and West Fork had one.

Below is the Class A, District 2 all-district first team. Players from the area are noted in bold.

First team

Sr. Kane Zuehl, West Hancock

Sr. Braden Walk, West Hancock

Sr. Llan Martinez, West Hancock

Sr. Logan Leerar, West Hancock

Jr. Rylan Barnes, West Hancock

Jr. Brighton Kudej, West Hancock

Sr. Parker Means, West Hancock

Sr. Jase Wiebke, North Butler

Sr. Kolben Miller, North Butler

Jr. Dawson Testroet, North Butler

Sr. Nate Hawker, North Butler

Sr. Logan Ott, North Butler

Sr. Henry Pittenger, North Butler

Sr. Jack Maznio, Newman Catholic

Sr. Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic

Sr. Holden Hensley, Newman Catholic

Sr. James, Jennings, Newman Catholic

Jr. Max Burt, Newman Catholic

Sr. Lorne Isler, St. Ansgar

Jr. Tate Mayer, St. Ansgar

Sr. Bradley Hackenmiller, St. Ansgar

Jr. Ryan Hackbart, St. Ansgar

Jr. Bryer Prochniak, North Union

Sr. Christian Bierstedt, North Union

Sr. Aidan Fries, North Union

Sr. Kadin Abele, Lake Mills

Sr. Seth Hermanson, Lake Mills

Jr. Josiah Chibambo, West Fork

Area second-teamers

Sr. Alex Marks, West Hancock

Jr. Rhett Eisenman, West Hancock

Jr. Noah Hamilton, Newman Catholic

Jr. Jonathon Olsen, Newman Catholic

Sr. Joey Beyer, St. Ansgar

Sr. Kasey Hemann, St. Ansgar

Sr. Bennett Berger, Lake Mills

Sr. AJ Ramaker, Lake Mills

Sr. Jaxon McLemore, West Fork

So. Sage Suntken, West Fork

Area honorable mention

Jr. Jake Wood, West Hancock

Jr. Eric Martinez, West Hancock

Jr. Nick Udelhofen, Newman Catholic

Sr. Emmett Casey, Newman Catholic

Jr. Mikhail Meyer, St. Ansgar

Sr. McCabe Hendrickson, St. Ansgar

So. Logan Bacon, Lake Mills

Sr. Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills

Sr. Dakota Lau, West Fork

Sr. Ki Janssen, West Fork

