Panthers trusting junior class to take on bulk of offensive production

They have been friends since fifth grade. They have been playing football together for several seasons. They were thrown into the fire as sophomores last fall.

Central Springs' junior class got that early taste of varsity football action. Carter Crum took over at quarterback, Javont Froiland become one of the top weapons and Rory Prazak had the third most carries at running back.

"We paid attention to what we had to do," Froiland said. "We started hanging out all together. That created our bond to get stronger. I like to see how much potential we have together."

It is those three plus others that the Panthers are banking on for much of the offensive production after last season's 1-8 record in Roger Blickenderfer's first year as head coach.

The struggles offensively were paramount.

Central Springs was shutout six times, including in four straight Class 1A District 3 contests. It scored six total offensive touchdowns, tied with Woodward Academy for the seventh lowest in the state.

"We changed some terminology to make it easier for all of our athletes," Blickenderfer said. "We need to get momentum on offense. We need to be able to have some control factor."

The Panthers simplified things. They know six scores won't cut it on Friday nights.

There's the mindset of they can only go up in production.

"For the most part, people have been working their butts off to get better," senior offensive lineman Colton O'Hern said. "We're more tighter this year."

Crum enters this fall as the undisputed starting QB. He went to a quarterback camp in Minnesota and improved his footwork and stepping up into the pocket when facing pressure.

The right-hander threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns. He believes he's more of a pocket passer with the ability to be mobile.

"This year, I definitely know it more," Crum said. "Everyone has been working really hard on making themselves better."

He'll have his classmate and friend to throw to in Froiland. The wide receiver was second on the Panthers in catches with 18, third in yardage with 126 and led them in touchdowns with two.

Another year of chemistry between the two and they're expecting big things.

"Just execute and eventually, you'll be on the other end of the (scoreboard)," Froiland said.

Blickenderfer sees Froiland as the type of player he wants to get the ball to. In addition to his receiving numbers, Froiland also had 247 yards on kick returns.

He'll also be a cog in the secondary.

"Javont is a playmaker," Blickenderfer said. "The guy is electric."

Prazak, Will Howes and Kaden Oliver are expected to get the bulk of the carries in the backfield. They'll have an experienced offensive line back with three starters in the fold, paced by O'Hern.

As one of a handful of seniors, O'Hern has seen what the junior class has done over the offseason. He expects the growth they had last season to continue.

"I've seen all of them at lifting and they all show up, willing to work for it," he said.

The heart and soul of Central Springs' defense is gone in Chase Berding. The all-state linebacker was the leader and registered 96 tackles and 16 tackles for loss.

It is replacing its top-six tacklers. Defensive back Joey Marino brings back the most tackles with 22.5 while interior lineman Trevor Munoz recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss as a junior last fall.

"We have a lot of holes we have to fill," Blickenderfer said. "We're counting on a lot of guys playing two-ways. We just have to put them in a position to be successful."

The district will be heavily favored by returning 1A semifinalist Dike-New Hartford. Yet the Panthers believe the other three playoff spots are open for the taking.

They won their Week 9 regular season finale against West Fork which felt like a momentum boost.

"There's a couple games we have a chance of winning (this year)," Crum said. "Getting that first win should push us to work harder."

Now, Central Springs aims to capitalize on it. Despite going winless in the district and having most of its contests go into a continuous clock, there's a sense of being re-energized.

And the Panthers are hopeful that is enough to complete a turnaround campaign.

"The training that we had this offseason is going to put us in a better position to have success on Friday nights," Blickenderfer said. "I feel a lot better about things this fall. We have a chance this year to turn some heads."