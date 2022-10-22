Osage wins first playoff game in 13 years with romp over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Torian Wolf was not willing to take any chances on Friday night.

He has waited for his first playoff win since being Osage's football coach and he wasn't going to wait another year.

So on its first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Wolf went into his bag of tricks. And it proved to be the back-breaker.

Freshman Quinn Street, on a reverse pass, floated his throw to Drew Tusler who went untouched 52 yards to the end zone that kick-started a 28-3 second half advantage for the Class 2A seventh-ranked Green Devils in their 49-15 rout over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Sawyer Field to open the 2A playoffs.

"There is a different level to playoff football," Wolf said. "This team is definitely different. They want to be a different breed here at Osage and they want to make football a perennial team that goes to the Dome.

"We're trying to make a push, we're succeeding right now."

The last time Osage won a playoff game was early November in 2009, the same year it went to the quarterfinals. Now, it is a win away from getting back to that point.

The Green Devils will find out their Round of 16 opponent on Saturday morning.

"High school football is a lot about momentum," lineman Barrett Muller said. "You keep that going, you can score infinite points."

It was the second straight play Street made that gave Osage (7-2) all the momentum.

After the Cowboys started their second to last drive of the first half from the Green Devils 39-yard line, they took eight plays to score a 25-yard touchdown pass from Preston Gardner to Nevan Foss to make it a two-point game.

On the ensuing kickoff, Street ran down CGD's sideline, made one juke move and was gone for a 75-yard return touchdown, his first of the season and career.

"I've been close on a couple, finally got one," Street said.

In the span of 17 seconds, Osage went from potentially being up two at the half to nine. That allowed Wolf to be aggressive in the second half to try and keep the energy.

It worked to perfection.

"Huge momentum boost for sure; game pretty much ended right there in our minds at least," Street said.

"I think it looked better tonight," Wolf added. "You can't prepare for that as another team. Quinn threw a great ball."

The Cowboys first drive of the second half got to inside the Green Devils 10-yard line, but had to settle for a field goal. That was the last time CGD got to within striking distance of the end zone.

Osage proceeded to pour it on.

Max Knudsen connected with Landon Arends for a 19-yard TD with 6 minutes, 51 seconds left in regulation. Muller recovered his fourth fumble and took it four yards to the house the very next play.

Knudsen capped the night with a nine-yard plunge that allowed the Green Devils to set a new school record for points in a playoff game.

"Our game plan worked just how we had planned it out," Wolf said.

Knudsen had more rushing yards (51) than passing yards (47). Onken finished with 16 carries for 97 yards and the Green Devils completed just six passes on 10 total attempts.

CGD came out in its 3-3-5 stack, which led Wolf to prioritize the run.

"I really did think they would come out in their three-front and they did," he said. "We just had to get them off their comfort level. When we did pass, they had no idea it was coming."

The start of the first round contest between the champion from 2A District 3 and fourth place finisher from District 2 was very similar to a lot of Osage games this fall.

Clarion marched 79-yards down the field, used a lot of motion and capitalized on a 20-yard burst by Foss to open the scoring.

"They're going to go blow-for-blow in the first half," Muller said. "It takes a wake up touchdown and we realize it is go time."

After an exchange of punts, Brayden Onken gave the Green Devils the lead on an 11-yard run with three seconds to go in the opening quarter. In the second, Knudsen found Arends on a deep slant route he took 30-yards to the house.

Just like that, Osage was up 14-6 with 8:06 to go in the first half.

"They executed flawlessly," Wolf said.

Last year was a humbling experience for the Green Devils as they were hammered against Spirit Lake on their home field. Now, they grasp the meaning of playoff football.

And are two victories away from the UNI-Dome, the end-goal since the start of the year.

"Just not taking it for granted," edge rusher Gabe Muller said.